DTB, Buganda Kingdom join hands to tackle disease burden

As Uganda continues to grapple with a surge in non-communicable diseases and an overstretched public healthcare system, the private sector is increasingly stepping in to fill the gap through community health camps.

In partnership with the Kabaka Foundation, Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) Uganda, and the Aga Khan University Hospital are holding a two-day health camp aimed at improving access to preventive and diagnostic healthcare services.

Held at Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku from May 6 to May 7, the camp has so far attracted more than 500 residents from Kyadondo County. Attendees have received free medical services, including diabetes and blood pressure screening, dental care, HIV testing, prostate and cancer screening, eye care, and medication.

DTB Uganda Managing Director Godfrey Ssebaana emphasised the importance of preventive healthcare, stating that access to health services should be a right, not a privilege.

“We believe good health is the foundation for economic participation and growth. That’s why we are extending these services to communities that may not afford or easily access them,” he said. He added that the health camp reflects DTB’s broader commitment to community well-being. “This is not a one-off event. It is part of our long-term commitment to support the well-being of the communities in which we operate, particularly by providing preventive and diagnostic care to those who cannot afford regular hospital visits,” Mr Ssebaana said.

Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister (Katikkiro) Charles Peter Mayiga, who officiated at the launch of the camp, praised the collaboration between cultural institutions and private sector partners in bridging the country’s healthcare gaps.

“This health camp is evidence of the serious lack of accessible and affordable health services for our people. When cultural institutions and the private sector come together, meaningful change can happen,” Katikkiro Mayiga said.

He urged more stakeholders to emulate the example of DTB, especially through initiatives like the Tubeere Balamu campaign.

“Health is not just a personal concern but a national development priority. When people are healthy, the nation becomes more productive,” he said.

The Katikkiro also challenged Ugandans to reassess their priorities when it comes to healthcare spending.

“To the men, if you can spend recklessly on alcohol, parties, and women, then claiming that healthcare is too expensive is not convincing. We need a healthy generation to drive national progress,” he added.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, in his message delivered by Prince David Kintu, encouraged Ugandans to take personal responsibility for their health through regular medical checkups and by avoiding self-medication.

“I urge all Ugandans to test for preventable diseases, including HIV, know your status, and seek treatment when needed. Prevention is always better than cure. Let us be mindful of our lifestyles and take advantage of these health camps whenever they are available,” the message read.

Mr Edward Kaggwa Ndagala, the chief executive director of the Kabaka Foundation, said the Tubeere Balamu campaign has so far reached more than 8,000 people across the region. It has grown into a multifaceted initiative encompassing blood donation drives, HIV and NCD awareness, and connecting communities to professional care.

“Tubeere Balamu is our direct response to the health challenges our people face. It embodies the Kabaka’s commitment to building a healthier and empowered Buganda,” he said.

Trend

According to the 2023 Ministry of Health report, NCDs now account for 27 percent of deaths in Uganda, with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer being the most common. Risk factors such as high blood pressure, obesity, and alcohol consumption are also rising.

The World Health Organisation adds that NCDs are on the rise, with Kampala alone reporting an 8 percent prevalence of type 2 diabetes.