DTB, Express Money partner to ease cash transfers

Diamond Trust Bank Uganda (DTB) has partnered with Xpress Money, a leading international money transfer service provider, to increase remittances from Ugandans living and working abroad.

This partnership aims to tap into the growing remittance market, which reached $1.43 billion in 2023, up from $1.3 billion in 2022, according to the Ministry of Finance.

"These funds are vital for many Ugandan families, helping them pay for school fees, medical care, and housing," said Godfrey Sebaana, DTB's Chief Executive Officer. "Our partnership with Xpress Money will provide a more seamless and efficient way for customers to send money across borders."

This collaboration is expected to benefit not only those who rely on remittances but also contribute to financial inclusion by ensuring that more people in Uganda have access to the funds they need for daily life. "We aim to simplify remittances and strengthen the connection between families across borders," said Samir Vidhate, Xpress Money CEO.

Uganda is one of the top countries in Africa receiving remittances, ranking seventh in sub-Saharan Africa and ninth on the continent overall. With this partnership, DTB is targeting over 170 countries globally, aiming to attract nearly 1 million in remittance back home. This ambitious target, if achieved, will improve financial inclusion and close the gap for those who rely on remittances from abroad.

According to the 2023 brief on migration and development, remittances have continued to be the primary source of external finance for low-income countries, surpassing foreign direct investment and official development assistance. This partnership aligns with the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 10, which seeks to reduce inequalities by lowering the cost of remittance transfers.