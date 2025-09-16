Dubai sex trafficking ring leaves govt soul-searching

The government is seeking answers following shocking revelations that Ugandan girls were allegedly lured into a sex trafficking ring operating in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The exposé, based on a BBC investigation, suggests that the victims were promised non-existent jobs in supermarkets and hotels, only to be exploited upon arrival.

At the heart of the trafficking network is a former London bus driver, identified as Mwesigwa, who reportedly facilitates the recruitment of girls under the guise of party planning.

According to the BBC documentary, which began airing yesterday, trafficked women were priced from $1,000 (approximately Shs3.5m) for sex parties.

The cost reportedly increased with more extreme and degrading demands, including the appalling “porta potty” act, where clients defecate on women and force them to consume it. These revelations have sparked public outrage in Uganda and caught the government off guard, prompting calls for stronger inter-agency coordination to protect citizens seeking employment abroad, particularly in the Middle East.

Government reacts

Mr Aggrey Kibenge, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MoGLSD), expressed concern and said the matter would be investigated. “This is the first time I’m hearing about this, but from the detailed BBC story, it’s clear these are victims of trafficking by unscrupulous and unlicensed agents,” he told Daily Monitor.

He added: “We would only know if the girls in question were recruited by licensed companies whose addresses we can trace, companies that send migrant workers to verified employers in response to job orders cleared through our embassies and the ministry.”

Undercover findings

The BBC’s undercover footage shows Mwesigwa, now based in Dubai, openly boasting about supplying women for parties.

“We’ve got like 25 girls,” he is seen saying. “Many are open-minded… they can do pretty much everything. [The price] starts from $1,000 (approximately Shs3.5m).”

When questioned about his transition from bus driving, Mwesigwa claimed he is involved in mobile phone trading and observed a lack of Black women in Dubai’s upscale Marina district, hinting at a market opportunity.

One of his alleged victims, “Mia” (not her real name), confirmed to the BBC that she was trafficked through his network and subjected to extreme abuse. The BBC also reports that one of Mwesigwa’s clients regularly requests to defecate on the women.

However, Mwesigwa has denied the allegations. He insists he only assists women in finding accommodation through landlords and claims they accompany him to parties because of his wealthy connections.

Government oversight

Mr Kibenge emphasised that the government maintains oversight over workers who travel abroad through licensed labour export companies.

“If someone travels independently or is recruited by an unlicensed agent, we have no way of tracking them,” he said.

“To tackle this issue, we need coordinated efforts between the police, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and improved public awareness.”

The bigger picture

The BBC exposé has struck a chord with many Ugandans, echoing past reports of exploitation abroad, including cases involving organ trafficking and deaths under mysterious circumstances.

Each year, thousands of Ugandan youth head to the Middle East seeking better opportunities, driven by limited job prospects at home.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, the youth unemployment rate stood at 16 percent in 2024 among those aged 15 to 30. Yet, not all migration stories end in tragedy.

Many families have seen improvement in their living standards due to remittances and investments from relatives working overseas.

A 2023 World Bank report shows that 40 percent of remittances to Uganda originate from the United States and United Kingdom, primarily from professionals in healthcare, finance, and education.

The Middle East, especially Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, accounts for roughly 35 percent, largely from Ugandans employed in domestic work, construction, and security. Kenya contributes seven percent.