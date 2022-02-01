Dubai suspends second Covid-19 PCR test for travelers from Uganda

Passengers from Uganda to Dubai are no longer required to undertake a second Covid-19 PCR test within six hours prior to departure, Uganda aviation authority has announced.

“UAE Authorities have updated their travel protocols and now require only one PCR test undertaken within 48 hours from a Ministry of Health approved lab,” the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) manager public affairs, Mr Vianney Luggya said on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the United Arab Emirates lifted suspension on passenger flights from Uganda.

Previously, Dubai had a requirement for two Covid-19 PCR tests for passengers departing Uganda with the first test taken within 48 hours and the second within six hours prior to the flight departure time from Entebbe.

“It comes with convenience for the passengers. Having to undertake two tests was also expensive and required that passengers had to be at the airport six hours before the flight to undertake the second test then wait. That time will now be saved so it is good news for passengers and air transport users. This was effective January 29, 2022,” Mr Luggya added.

Dr. James Eyul, the head of Port Health at Entebbe Airport said: "Departing passengers were paying about Shs250,000 for the second six hour PCR test, depending on the laboratory as long as it was approved by the Ministry Health.



