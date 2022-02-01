Dubai suspends second Covid-19 PCR test for travelers from Uganda

Ugandans travelling to United Arab Emirate (UAE) for greener pastures pictured at Entebbe international airport recently. Photo/ Eve Muganga

By  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

  • Previously, Dubai had a requirement for two Covid-19 PCR tests for passengers departing Uganda with the first test taken within 48 hours and the second within six hours prior to the flight departure time from Entebbe. 

Passengers from Uganda to Dubai are no longer required to undertake a second Covid-19 PCR test within six hours prior to departure, Uganda aviation authority has announced.

