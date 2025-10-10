Dubai Tech Expo positions East Africa at the forefront of AI revolution

With artificial intelligence (AI) evolving rapidly each year, its power to solve problems once deemed “unsolvable” is no longer theoretical. From curing genetic diseases to transforming urban mobility, enabling green data centres, and bridging healthcare gaps, AI’s impact is being felt across every major sector.

As the global AI market is projected to reach $4.8 trillion by 2033, the urgency to deploy these technologies responsibly and at scale has never been greater. It’s against this backdrop that the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) Global 2025, taking place from October 13–17 in Dubai, is set to spotlight cutting-edge fields such as biotechnology, physical AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and sustainable data infrastructure.

Held annually at the Dubai World Trade Centre, GITEX Global has grown into one of the world’s largest tech expos. This year’s edition brings together more than 6,800 tech enterprises and 2,000 startups from 180 countries, showcasing innovations shaping the next decade. Industry giants including Alibaba Cloud, AMD, AWS, HPE, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, and Snowflake will share the stage with newer disruptors such as Cerebras, Datadog, Mitsubishi, and Tenstorrent.

Meanwhile, Expand North Star, the startup showcase running from October 12–15 at Dubai Harbour, connects early- to late-stage companies with over 1,200 investors managing a combined US$1.1 trillion in assets, offering a powerful launchpad for emerging technologies.

For East Africa, and Uganda in particular, these developments represent far more than distant global trends. The region is beginning to carve its own path in AI adoption. Kenya is leading with hyperscale AI-ready data centres boasting 22.5 MW capacity, as well as cloud regions powered by Swahili-language AI models. Uganda, too, is making significant strides.

At Makerere University, the AI Health Lab and the AI & Data Science Centre are pioneering applied research in diagnostics, disease surveillance, agriculture, and urban mobility. Initiatives such as AI for Uganda are working to build the data ecosystems, policy frameworks, and local talent needed to power homegrown innovation.

Participation in GITEX Global 2025 offers Ugandan institutions and companies a platform to showcase these achievements — from locally trained AI systems in healthcare and climate-smart agriculture to collaborations driving ethical and sustainable tech solutions.

As East Africa invests in digital infrastructure, the regional conversation is expanding to include critical themes such as sustainable energy, edge computing, data sovereignty, and regulatory readiness.

Ultimately, GITEX 2025 is not just a showcase — it’s a strategic opportunity for East Africa to define its role in the AI revolution: to move from being consumers of innovation to becoming creators, policymakers, and exporters of technology that can shape the continent’s digital future.