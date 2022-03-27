Dutch social worker dies in Kotido-Moroto road crash, one injured

A Dutch social worker died Saturday afternoon in Kotido District, Karamoja sub region following a car crash that left her colleague hospitalized with serious injuries.

Dorian Isabel Cosijnse, 29, died on the spot after the car she and Andrea Calende Huizenga, 22, were travelling in overturned at Kalosarich along Kotido-Moroto highway.

Huizenga is admitted at Kotido general hospital after she sustained serious injuries, according to Kotido district police commander, Mr Moses Akena who described the crash as unfortunate.

Akena said the tourists who work with Child Care Africa, a humanitarian organization, were returning from Kidepo national park where they had gone for tour.

"The tourists had gone for a tour in Kidepo and on their way back they got a terrible accident around Kalosarich," he said before adding that the cause of the accident is yet to be established but investigations have started.

Cosijnse body was taken to Kotido general hospital mortuary for postmortem.

This is the first such accident to happen on the road and Karamoja sub region since the beginning of this year.

Banned movements on the road

However, in November last year, security agencies in the district banned night movements along the Kotido-Moroto road following the resurgence of armed conflicts.

Ambrose Onoria, the then Kotido Resident District Commissioner (RDC) at the time told journalists that the resolution followed an increase in the spate of armed attacks along the highway by armed cattle rustlers.

This was after the warriors staged several ambushes and killed security personal and humanitarian workers, including one Abraham Lomongin, a former worker with UNICEF.

In what seemed to allay fears, the UPDF refuted reports that the road was insecure and assured the public that the situation was under control despite isolated incidents.

The Kotido-Moroto road also connects Amuria, Abim, Agago and Otuke among other districts as well as the Kidepo Valley National Game Park in Karenga district.