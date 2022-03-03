E. Guinea Vice President concludes Uganda visit

Vice President of Equatorial Guinea Toedoro Nguema Mangue (left) and President Museveni at State House Entebbe on Tuesday. PHOTO/PPU

By  MONITOR REPORTER

President Museveni on Tuesday received a special message from President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. 
The Vice President of Equatorial Guinea Toedoro Nguema Mangue delivered the message to President Museveni at State House Entebbe.
The two leaders later discussed various issues affecting their respective countries and the continent including strengthening their cooperation in peace, security and social economic transformation, saying problems in Africa can be defeated if they all worked together.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.