E. Guinea Vice President concludes Uganda visit

President Museveni on Tuesday received a special message from President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. The Vice President of Equatorial Guinea Toedoro Nguema Mangue delivered the message to President Museveni at State House Entebbe. The two leaders later discussed various issues affecting their respective countries and the continent including strengthening their cooperation in peace, security and social economic transformation, saying problems in Africa can be defeated if they all worked together.

“I thank my brother for sending you. Capacity building is very essential and Uganda is willing to cooperate with Equatorial Guinea. When fighting Idi Amin, I trained 28 young people in Mozambique. They became the core of our army who trained others,” President Museveni said.

The President said Uganda is on the frontline in fighting hostile groups.

“We want to help but also teach a lesson that Africa belongs to Africans. The problem is the politics and a wrong type of army that is not oriented to fight and defend their country and defend it cheaply,” he said.

Uganda is already supporting Equatorial Guinea in building capacity and professionalisation of the West African nation’s army.