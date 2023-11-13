EAC forces on edge as M23, Congolese forces resume fight

The East African Community Regional Forces (EACRF) are on the edge after several alleged provocative incidents as warring forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo fighting intensifies.

Uganda and Burundi troops, which are under EACRF, have warned that they would retaliate if they are attacked again or the provocations continue.

The Congolese forces are battling the M23 rebels who are advancing towards Goma City and Sake, a major town.

Burundi Defence Forces accused the M23 rebels of blocking food supplies to their bases and they threatened to respond if the actions continued. The M23 rebels allege that Burundian forces are allying with the Congolese forces to fight them, an allegation Bujumbura denies.

On Thursday, the Burundi’s army spokesman Colonel Floribert Biyereke said in a statement that they had sent complaints to the EACRF, but no action had been taken yet.

In February this year, Uganda, Burundi, Kenya and South Sudan deployed troops to keep peace in the restive Congolese region. The M23 rebels were supposed to move to cantonment areas then later be disarmed but they are hesitant to do so.

Last week, Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye sent his East Africa Community minister to deliver a message to Rwanda President Paul Kagame in Kigali, Rwanda. Details of the message were not revealed.

Last month, a Kenyan soldier was killed and others injured in the DRC, while Ugandan soldiers under EACRF were injured in another attack. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks on Ugandan and Kenyans troops.

Colonel Michael Walaka Hyeroba, the Commander of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces contingent under EACRF, said his troops should defend themselves in the event they come under attack.

“We should ensure constant alertness and readiness to act anytime. Be ready to defend yourselves. If they attack, don’t wait. The mandate gives us the right to self-defence,” Col Hyeroba said two weeks ago.

The EARFC hasn’t yet commented on the issue. Its mandate in the Eastern DRC ends on December 8 this year and the Congolese vowed not to renew it.

On Friday, DRC president Felix Tshisekedi directed his defence and foreign affairs ministries to ensure that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) deploys in Eastern DRC.

Ms Tina Salama, the spokesperson of President Tshisekedi, said “Following the conclusions of the 43rd Summit of SADC Heads of State relating to the deployment of the SADC Mission in the DRC, the Head of State invites the VPM of Foreign Affairs and Defence to do everything possible to ensure the effective deployment of the SAMIDRC (SADC Mission in DRC).”