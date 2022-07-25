EAC heads ink 22 resolutions

The East African Community (EAC) heads of State during the just-concluded 22nd Ordinary Summit in Arusha, Tanzania, passed at least 22 resolutions on how best to run the region.

They also appointed Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta to oversee the Nairobi process on the DR Congo and also invoked Article 4 of the EAC peace and security protocol and mainstreamed the Nairobi process into the EAC.

Article 4 of the EAC protocol on peace and security states that conflict within the community will be avoided and resolved by peaceful means.

“The partner states undertake to develop an EAC conflict prevention, management and resolution mechanism. Partner states shall manage and seek to resolve any dispute or conflict within and between two or more partner states or with foreign countries by peaceful means,” reads in part the July 22 communique.

Adding: “The community may in consultation with the United Nations Security Council and the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, offer to mediate in disputes or conflicts within and between two or more partner states or with foreign countries.”

The statement also indicated that a special fund will be put in place to support the implementation of the Nairobi process and a joint regional force in Eastern DRC be deployed as soon as possible in that regard for purposes of maintaining security.

The Nairobi process is the outcome of the Septet Summit of EAC heads of State that happened in Nairobi last month to discuss the peace and security situation in the eastern part of DRC.

Furthermore, the summit announced conclusion of the roadmap for the integration of South Sudan into the Community.

It is through this summit that Ugandan Judge Bonny Barishaki Cheborion of the Court of Appeal, and Leonard Gacuko from Burundi, were appointed to the East African Court of Justice.

The summit applauded Ugandan judges Geoffrey Kiryabwire and Monica Mugenyi, for their services in the community.

Both Justices Kiryabwire and Mugenyi are now attached to the Court of Appeal.

The regional heads of State present were Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Evariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), Samia Suluhu Hassan (Tanzania), Museveni and representatives Rt Hon Prime Minister Edouard Ngirenete for Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenje representing Felix Antoine Tshisekedi (DRC), and Minster for Presidential Affairs, Dr Barnaba Marial Benjamin, representing Salva Kiir Mayardit (South Sudan).

The summit was also attended by the President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Somalia is in the process of joining the East African Community.

Other resolutions

Further, the summit launched a 42.2 kilometre EAC Arusha bypass road in Tanzania, which is part of the Athi River –Namanga-Arusha-Holili/Taveta-Voi Road, before commending the African Development Bank for financing the said project.