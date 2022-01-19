EAC loses $3.4b to Covid-19 measures as trade declines

Trucks wait to enter Uganda at Malaba border in 2020 during mandatory testing of truck drivers. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • The report shows that the total investment in the region declined by almost 46.29 percent in 2020.

Uganda was the only country in the region to record a trade increase of 4.6 percent in 2020, a year when the average economic growth for the entire East African region declined to as low as 2.3 percent from 5.4 percent in 2019.

