EAC records Shs2.8t revenue surplus from domestic value-added goods

The East African Community (EAC) has recorded a trade surplus of $0.8 billion (Shs2.8 trillion) in the first quarter of 2025, a performance experts attributed to increased domestic exports of value-added goods.

This marks a significant shift from a trade deficit of $4.0 billion (Shs14.4 trillion) during the same period in 2024.

According to the quarterly report, total exports rose by 47.3 percent to $17.7 billion (Shs63 trillion), while imports increased modestly by 4.6 percent to $16.8 billion (Shs60 trillion). Domestic exports grew by 48.1 percent, and re-exports rose by 32.4 percent, reflecting a rise in locally produced and value-added goods.

The quarterly report further notes that this shift is linked to strong export performance, improved trade within the African continent and growing competitiveness across Partner States.

“Intra-African trade contributed significantly to this outcome. Trade within the continent grew by 53.9 percent to $9.5b (Shs34 trillion), now accounting for 27.5 percent of total EAC trade. Intra-EAC trade alone rose by 53.6 percent to $5.2b (Shs18.7 trillion), underscoring progress made in regional integration and the removal of trade barriers,” Florian Mutabazi the secretariat communications officer noted.

China

China retained its position as the EAC’s largest trading partner during the quarter, followed by the United Arab Emirates, India, South Africa and Japan. For the first time in recent reporting periods, the region recorded a trade surplus of $1.8b (Shs6.4 trillion) with China.

“This was driven by a notable increase in exports to the Chinese market and a slight decline in imports. Other key export destinations included South Africa, Hong Kong and Singapore, while imports were largely dominated by petroleum products, vehicles, machinery and plastics,” Mutabazi added.

The report highlights that trade activity continued to be concentrated in a few key sectors. Base metals, minerals, agricultural goods, precious stones and machinery together accounted for more than half of the region’s total trade value.

Inflationary pressures

Annual headline inflation in the EAC region, as measured by the Harmonised Consumer Price Index (EAC-HCPI), stood at 27.0 percent in March 2025, down from 30.6 percent in February.

This was in comparison, to 6.7 percent recorded in March in 2024. Yet month-on-month headline inflation stood at 0.2 percent in March, compared to minus 0.5 percent in February 2025.

“The annual average headline inflation for the 2024 calendar year stood at 13.5 percent, up from 6.3 percent in 2023,” the report noted. “This was largely driven by high inflation levels in South Sudan and Burundi, which stood at 99.9 percent and 20.8 percent respectively.”

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, stood at 28.9 percent in March 2025, while food inflation was recorded at 49.4 percent for the month of March 2025 down from 55.6 percent registered in February 2025. Energy and utility inflation remained relatively stable at 3.3 percent.

Monetary Developments and Credit Growth

On monetary conditions, the records noted that broad money supply grew by 10.1 percent in the first quarter of 2025, signaling a more liquid financial environment across Partner States.

This growth was largely supported by a 21.1 percent increase in net credit to government, pointing to continued fiscal expansion and public sector financing. Credit to the private sector also rose by 5.5 percent, indicating a gradual recovery in private sector activity. Additionally, net foreign assets increased by 18.1 percent, supported by stronger external inflows, including remittances.

“The distribution of credit across sectors showed mixed but generally positive trends,” says the bulletin. “Agricultural credit rose by 6.6 percent, reflecting support to food systems and agro-processing. Lending to construction and real estate grew by 17.5 percent and 4.8 percent respectively, while credit to wholesale and retail trade increased by 9.6 percent.” The manufacturing sector, however, registered only marginal credit growth of 0.5 percent.