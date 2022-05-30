EAC regional forces meet for peace-training exercise

A total of 1,533 regional forces drawn from the seven-member bloc of the East African Community [EAC] are meeting in Jinja for the 12th Forces Field Training Exercise termed as (FTX) Ushirikiano Imara 2022.

The exercise which started on May 27 will run until June 16 at Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre [URDCC] Gaddafi Barracks in Jinja City. It has drawn troops from Uganda [362], Kenya [244], South Sudan [225], Tanzania [244], Rwanda [231], Burundi [227] and Democratic Republic of Congo [10].

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces [UPDF] heads the mission led by the commander of the Military Police, Maj Gen Don William Nabasa, as the Exercise Director of the Field Training Exercise.

Other members include Ms Lydia Wanyoto, who is the head of the mission, Brig Richard Karemire [the EAC Defense Liaison Officer], Brig Fred Twinamatsiko Kainomasiko [head of support] and Brig Peter Omola [chief exercise controller].

Maj Gen Nabasa said the purpose of the training is to curb border insecurity and to promote peace, security, stability, and disaster management towards EAC integration.

“The purpose of this training is to promote EAC integration through enhancing the state of readiness and operations of the armed forces with the civilian components in responding to complex security challenges within the regions,” said Maj Gen Nabasa.

He further explained that during the training, there are going to be talks with Kenya, South Sudan and the DRC over insecurity caused by cattle raiding, which has seen culprits seek refuge in those countries.

Ms Wanyoto said: “We are not only training, but this exercise also comes with some activities; and as a way of giving back to the community, there is ongoing construction of classrooms in one of the schools in the area, maternity wards in Budondo [Jinja] and Buikwe.”