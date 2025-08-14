EAC, SADC leaders urge African Union to take over DRC peace process

The Joint Summit of Heads of State and Government of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has recommended that the African Union Commission (AUC) take over facilitation of the peace process in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), paving the way for a merger of EAC and SADC peace initiatives.

A joint communiqué issued at the end of the virtual meeting held on August 13, also announced the appointment of former Botswana President Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi to the Panel of Facilitators.

The DRC has been in turmoil following the capture of swathes of territory in the east, including Goma, by the M23 rebel group. The DRC government and the international community, including the EU, UK, US and the United Nations, have accused Rwanda of backing the rebels, an allegation President Paul Kagame has repeatedly denied.

Two peace initiatives, the Washington Accord, spearheaded by former U.S. President Donald Trump, and the Doha Declaration, led by Qatar, have recently brought a measure of calm to the region.

The communiqué stated that the Joint Extraordinary Summit endorsed the framework for merging the Nairobi and Luanda Processes, terms of reference for the five-member Panel of Facilitators, the design for an inclusive mediation process in eastern DRC, a proposed independent secretariat to support the facilitation process, and a resource mobilisation plan for the joint initiative.

“The Joint Extraordinary Summit endorsed the following resolutions… immediate merger of the EAC-SADC and AU structures to comprise the AU Mediator and EAC-SADC Panel of Facilitators, to report to the Joint EAC-SADC Summit and the AU. Immediate merger of the technical secretariats of the AUC, EAC and SADC into a joint secretariat, led by the AUC in Addis Ababa, to operationalise the joint structure,” the communiqué read in part.

It further called for the consolidation of the terms of reference for the AU Mediator and the EAC-SADC Panel of Facilitators, to be endorsed by the Joint EAC-SADC Summit.

The summit urged the AUC to immediately mobilise resources, including humanitarian aid, and to coordinate efforts with all ongoing initiatives and stakeholders, keeping them informed on the alignment of the African-led process.

The AUC will communicate the summit outcomes to all AU member states, while the Joint EAC-SADC Co-Chairs will oversee implementation of the summit’s decisions.

The meeting was co-chaired by Kenyan President Dr William Ruto, in his capacity as EAC Chairperson, and Zimbabwean President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, as SADC Chairperson.

Other participants included DRC President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo; Rwandan President Paul Kagame; Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema; Tanzanian Vice President Dr Philip Isdor Mpango; Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo; Burundi Vice President Prosper Bazombaza; Angolan Minister of External Relations Ambassador Tete Antonio; Madagascar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Rafaravavitafika Rasata; Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo; South Sudan’s Minister for EAC Affairs Deng Alor Kuol; and Somalia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ali Omar.

Also in attendance were ministers, the Executive Secretary of SADC, and the Secretary General of the EAC.