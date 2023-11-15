EAC states to launch joint satellite to boost Internet





The East African Community member states have resolved to establish a joint communications satellite that will provide high-quality and dependable broadband Internet services and broadcasting capabilities.

The member states also agreed on joint plans for the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cybersecurity in order to address the emerging cyber threats in the region.

The resolutions are contained in a joint communique that was issued after a four-day ministerial meeting for the ICT Infrastructure Development, which ended in Nairobi, Kenya, last week.

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, chaired the inter-ministerial meeting while the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Aminah Zawedde, chaired the technical arm of the ICT Infrastructure Development Cluster.

Dr Zawedde is quoted as saying that since individual member states have developed satellite capability, they agreed that now is the time to set up a regional satellite to lower the cost of communication in the region.

“Uganda launched a satellite sometime last year, Kenya has also launched a satellite. Rwanda has done some work towards building capacity. South Sudan is also building capacity. So as countries individually we have made some progress towards satellite technologies and communication,” she said.

“However, regionally, we haven’t done that and that is one of the tasks that we have been asked to accelerate to identify the best ways in which we can come up with a concept that will address that issue,” she said.

According to the communique, each partner state has submitted two technical experts to the regional committee to guide on road map and actionable areas for establishing the regional satellite.

The team experts from Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Kenya have since been tasked with developing a joint consensual concept note for the regional satellite system.

The discussions will be guided by respective agencies responsible for technology, according to Dr Zawedde.

Dr Baryomunsi also said members had agreed to standardise digital infrastructure in the region.

“We have been working on the One Area Network to make telephone communications easy and cheap so that when you make a call from Kampala to Kenya, you are not charged,” he said. “We are also working on areas of financial transactions like mobile money across countries and so through this platform we have been able to make it easy for money transfer,” he added.

He said they have also agreed to connect the national backbone infrastructure, the Internet fibre, so as to get interlinked as a region.

“The future is digital and we cannot run away from technology. We must work together as the East African Community to be part of the digital revolution,” he said.

Dr Zawedde said the single digital market is supposed to help the member countries to improve or reduce the cost of doing business within the region but also generate revenue.