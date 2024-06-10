Each district to get chief magistrate, says judiciary

Each district will now have a chief magistrate. This follows the issuance of a statutory instrument by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo that increased the magisterial areas from 82 to 157.

According to a statement released by the Judiciary at the weekend, the increase in the magisterial areas is aimed at increasing access to justice.

Similarly, the new instrument has increased the number of magistrate courts from 396 to 696. Courts have also been gazetted in all municipalities in the country.

“The Chief Justice, Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny–Dollo, in consultation with the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, has issued the Magistrates Courts (Magisterial Areas and Magistrates Courts) Instrument 2024 No. 11 that will see each district headed by a Chief Magistrate,” read in part the Judiciary statement.

Justifying the expansion of the magisterial structure, the Chief Justice, according to the statement, noted that the target is to have district or city courts headed by chief magistrates, and county or constituency courts manned by a Grade I magistrate.

“The Judiciary desires that people should no longer move hundreds of kilometres to seek court services,” he said.

The issuance of the new Statutory Instrument cancels the old statutory instrument of 2017 which had established 82 magisterial areas and 396 magistrate courts.

According to the new instrument, Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court, which previously handled only criminal matters, will now handle civil matters too.

“All civil matters which were previously filed and pending hearing under the Mengo Chief Magistrate’s Court, but originating from the Central Division of Kampala Capital City shall be transferred to Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court,” the Instrument reads in part.

Further, under the new instrument, Mengo Chief Magistrate’s Court, which has been handling only civil matters, will now hear criminal matters that were previously filed and pending hearing under Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court, but originating from Rubaga Division of Kampala Capital City.

This new development will see a movement of files from one court to the other.

To effectively manage this transition, a task force headed by the Chief Registrar, Ms Sarah Langa Siu, will oversee the operations of the two courts.

The other notable highlight of the new Instrument is the gazetting of all Remand Homes as Magistrates Courts to enhance juvenile justice.

The Chief Justice was quoted to have said: “More courts and justice centers shall be built across the country to ensure that the new Instrument is fully implemented. The Judiciary management has agreed on a standard and uniform court design for all the court levels across the country.”

The Chief Registrar observed that establishing more courts across the country is geared at enhancing access to justice, eliminating case backlog, and implementing the Judiciary’s transformation agenda of taking judicial services closer to the people.

She added that new courts will be operationalised when more judicial officers are recruited.

Currently, there are 91 Chief Magistrates and 368 Grade One magistrates across the country.