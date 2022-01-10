Each KCCA school given Shs1.5m to fight coronavirus

Most of the schools are also planning to use more rooms for learning spaces in order to uphold social distancing. Photo | File

By  Promise Twinamukye  &  Precious Delilah

What you need to know:

  • The fund, among other interventions, is part of efforts to get the schools moving after more than 20 months of interrupted learning.

A total of 101 schools in Kampala District will share a Shs151.5m package to support them in compliance with Covid-19 protocols as schools reopen.

