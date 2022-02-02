EACOP: Environment or pipeline?

The inception of East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) has attracted intense criticism, with some alleging that it will hamper the natural ecosystem and may degrade the ecological balance of nature at these locations.

If we see a few similar projects in the near past, this perception may change and we may arrive at a new narrative: Sustainable development and nature conservation are not competitive, rather they are complimentary and many similar projects, including Cairn India Pipeline, are a standing example.

It was a cloudy day in Jamnagar, Gujarat India, when I packed my stuff to head to a remote location on the crude oil pipeline.

While my technicians arranged the tools and, in the car, I grabbed the seat right behind the driver. After travelling about 30kms, we stopped before a bridge where a security officer and land liaison officer were waiting to receive us.

The security officer briefed us about the orientation of the pipeline, pointing to various natural landmarks where it passes, then we started to walk along the pipeline.

Today’s activity was not an exceptional and a rare technological feat. One of the heating cable circuits of the “World’s Longest Electric Heated Crude Oil Pipeline” had suffered a fault, and had to be repaired. The precise location of the fault was determined previously by connecting it to a special equipment at its terminal point at the nearest AGI. Now we were to reach the designated point, excavate the location for verification, further the cable will be repaired before it is put back to normal operation.

Cairn India’s 684km-long crude oil pipeline will continue to hold the feat of longest heated pipeline until a similar project (EACOP) takes shape in Uganda and Tanzania.

As we walked the farmlands that borders forest protected area’s fence, suddenly, a duo of jackals was spotted racing to hunt a rabbit ahead of us. The animals were pretty fit and grabbed their prey with quite ease. One of the security guards, who was a local, ascertained their age to be between four and five years. This means they were born at the time the pipeline construction activity was at its pinnacle, at a time when several construction machines were rumbling round the clock to dig trench and weld the pieces of pipes to its present form, undoubtedly, the rural and the forest ecosystems got disturbed at that time.

Thanks to the enigmatic task of restoration that was undertaken by the Cairn Project team, the top fertile black soil layer was removed and kept separately, and was filled back in same fashion as it was before. The team even attempted to relocate some trees with their roots and layer of soil intact although not many such attempts were successful. But the toilsome attempts carried out to rearrange nature back to its normal were beyond doubt inspiring, thought provoking, and above all, rewarding.

This was possible due to the meticulous planning, and untiring hard work on the ground in form of implementation.

Today’s visit has sealed the impression that nature has an eternal force to restore itself back to the equilibrium if it is disrupted briefly well within its fragile limits.

The EACOP project is similar to Cairn India Pipeline but it seems to be far more complex, firstly due to more length, and secondly; it is a difficult and challenging terrain to work on. The route consists of more wilderness and less farmlands, unlike the latter. It also has to cross a lot of waterbodies such as Lake Victoria basin and a few others. At many locations, the pipeline will pass through terrains that are home to a few uniquely protected and endangered species.

The rich biological diversity of this portion of the African continent is a gift of nature to the entire mankind. Such projects are planned with a sense of responsibility to restore the ecosystem back to normal. Such projects are not motivated by a short-term profit statement, rather an open-minded and far-sighted approach that emphasises restoring the natural integrity and stability.

Local communities, nature conservationists and other organisations with common interests must focus on helping the EACOP team complete the project as per schedule.

Unnecessarily hindering the project at key locations will delay it, thereby stretching the limit within which nature can restore itself.

The project will help the local communities as it will influx thousands of jobs and will brew up small industries and traders.

Further, many environment projects suffer due to lack of funds, as the oil from Lake Albert region enters the international market, both Uganda and Tanzania will strive on the road to development.

Not only both the countries will have enough reserves for development projects but also, they will be able to allocate enough funds to wildlife conservation programmes.

Above all, the timely completion of this project will be a win-win situation for all the stakeholders. The pipeline must be completed as per the planned timeline so that land can be returned back to its rightful owners, the resident communities and the wild animals.

A few years after the completion of construction, the cycle of life in the wild shall gather the same pace and will continue endlessly without any creature realising that the oil is flowing stealthily and silently beneath them.