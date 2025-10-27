EALA passes customs management law to boost regional trade and integration

The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) has passed the East African Community Customs Management (Amendment) Act, 2025, marking a major step toward deepening regional trade and economic integration. The law now awaits assent by the EAC Heads of State to become operational across the region.

The amended Act introduces wide-ranging reforms aimed at reducing trade barriers, easing customs procedures, and promoting investment across the East African Community (EAC).

One of the most significant changes is the deployment of customs officers from partner states at the first point of entry. This reform is expected to cut clearance times and costs for traders, enhance coordination among customs authorities, and facilitate smoother trade flows within the region.

The new law also recognizes electronic records and digital documentation, effectively doing away with most physical paperwork. This digital transformation will boost transparency, curb corruption, and make cross-border trade more efficient.

According to EALA, the amendments also strengthen risk management and trade facilitation measures, allowing goods to move more freely and predictably across borders. This, experts say, will improve the competitiveness of East African goods in the global market.

The Act further provides for duty waivers under specific circumstances, particularly to address production shortfalls within the region. This measure is designed to support local industries by enabling easier access to raw materials and essential machinery at reduced costs.

Other key provisions enhance the implementation of the Single Customs Territory (SCT) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs), both of which are crucial for attracting investment and creating jobs across the EAC.

The East African Business Council (EABC) played a central role in shaping the new law. The private sector umbrella body mobilized input from businesses and submitted proposals to the EALA Committee on Communications, Trade, and Investment (CTI). This process, officials said, demonstrated the importance of public–private collaboration in regional policymaking.

Welcoming the passage of the bill, Mr Adrian Njau, the Executive Director of the EABC, called on private sector players to engage actively with the law’s implementation process.

“We urge our members to familiarize themselves with the provisions of the East African Community Customs Management (Amendment) Act, 2025, and to advocate for its assent by the EAC Heads of State,” Mr. Njau said.

“At EABC, we remain committed to ensuring that the private sector’s voice continues to shape an enabling business environment within the EAC region.”

Once signed into law, the East African Community Customs Management (Amendment) Act, 2025, is expected to transform the regional customs landscape, making it easier and cheaper to do business across East Africa, while promoting economic growth and regional competitiveness.

Key reforms introduced in the new customs law:

Deployment of customs officers across partner states at the first point of entry.

Recognition of electronic records and digital documentation.

Strengthened provisions for risk management and trade facilitation.

Updated procedures for bonded warehouses, exemptions, and customs valuation.

Duty waivers to address production shortfalls within the region.

Enhanced support for the Single Customs Territory (SCT) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs).