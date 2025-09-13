Eala tables new legislations to erase movement barriers

The East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) has tabled new legislation to further facilitate the movement of business persons.

The EAC Immigration Management Bill, which is currently under discussion, seeks to harmonise immigration procedures, enhance information sharing, and provide for the issuance of standardised permits and passes for business persons, investors, and service suppliers across the region.

This Bill, when enacted, will be a significant step toward removing administrative barriers and providing a clear legal basis for the temporary movement of business persons within the EAC.

Additionally, the EAC Facilitation of Movement of Persons Bill has been tabled in the Assembly. It aims to further align partner States’ national laws with regional commitments, simplify visa and work permit processes, and ensure mutual recognition of travel and identification documents, such as the EAC e-passport.

Mr Mukasa Mbidde, an Eala lawmaker, said it is their duty to enact enabling laws, provide oversight, and ensure that partner States domesticate and implement these regional commitments.

“We must address the gaps in national laws, harmonise immigration and labour regulations, and invest in digital systems for mutual recognition and information sharing,” he said, adding that the EAC Common Market Scorecard 2024 highlights that significant barriers remain in the full implementation of Articles 10 and 13 of the Common Market Protocol (CMP), which relate to the free movement of workers and the right of establishment, respectively.

Mr Luis Lechiguero, the European Union’s programmes officer for green transition and private sector, said the mobility of business people is a cornerstone of regional integration.

When entrepreneurs, professionals, and service providers can easily move across borders, they unlock opportunities for trade, investment, and innovation.

“The EAC Common Market Protocol envisions this freedom; yet the reality for many business people remains more challenging,” he said, adding that professionals still face inconsistent visa rules, delays at borders, and non-recognition of qualifications. Small traders, especially women, encounter systemic barriers such as harassment and limited access to regulatory information.

Mr Lechiguero noted that these challenges are not abstract—they affect livelihoods, competitiveness, and the private sector's confidence in regional frameworks.

Mr Marcelino Bwesigye, the Assistant Commissioner for Immigration Control at the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC) in Uganda’s Internal Affairs ministry, said progress should be celebrated regardless.

The EAC e-Passport, he observed, has simplified cross-border travel.

“One-Stop Border Posts have reduced waiting times significantly. For example, at the Malaba border between Uganda and Kenya, clearance time for cargo has dropped from days to less than 10 hours,” he said, adding that Partner States have also signed Mutual Recognition Agreements in accountancy, engineering, and architecture, allowing professionals to work more freely across the region.

Such tangible achievements prove, per Mr Bwesigye, that integration is possible when there is political will and partnership.