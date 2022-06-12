East African govts move to address illegal fishing

Fishing communities and traders in Uganda and Kenya will soon transact seamlessly after major resolutions were passed, Saturday Monitor can reveal.

Stakeholders in the sector recently held a high-level meeting in Turkana, north of Kenya’s capital of Nairobi. They intended to purposely iron-out the friction that has long characterised trade relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The meeting birthed a framework paper which, among others, aims at polishing trade relations between the two East African states. It also intends to bolster trade and ultimately yield colossal dividends within the fish sector.

“We have got a number of programmes that are going to be undertaken under the monitoring, control and survey system,” Ms Joyce Ikwaput Nyeko, the director of Fisheries Directorate, Uganda, said, adding, “It will be harmonised together as a team, but each country will be working with partner states on agreed methodology. So we believe in this new strategy.”

She further revealed: “Soon, the two partner states will meet to launch that Framework...The issue has been resolved. A framework has been developed and we are going to move forward.”

It was established in the meeting, Ms Nyeko added, that leaders in the two countries have been operating in isolation, much to the detriment of their varying interests.

“We have been having an uncoordinated movement of troops, but in this strategy we have decided to move and work together in a harmonised way and approach,” Ms Nyeko revealed.

Saturday Monitor understands that top of the bill during another high-level meeting held in Kampala was what the implementation plan of the strategy will look like.

The meeting convened throughout last weekend and concluded early this past week drew stakeholders from Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda. They deliberated what they should do to insulate the fish from activities and substances that pose an existential threat.

Interviews drawn from some of the top ranking officials that attended the four-day meeting held in Kampala carried a common denominator reflecting the need to wipe out illegalities on the major water bodies within the region. These illegalities have led to high decline in some major lucrative fish species in the region.

Among the major species tagged with high-end value especially on foreign markets in far cast destinations like Europe and Asia include the Nile Perch. Its stock level has declined by nearly 50 percent, as disclosed by the Deputy Director of the Lake Victoria Fisheries Organisation (LVFO), Dr Anthony Taabu-Munyaho.

On the domestic scene, Uganda has put in place a string of measures to tame illegal fishing, stamp out illegal fishing gear and also tackle pollution of water bodies dotting the country.

The government has deployed Uganda People’s Defence Forces on major water bodies like Lake Victoria to enforce the measures.

Early last month, Parliament passed the Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill. Once endorsed by President Museveni, the law will compel the government to jail all illegal fish dealers for two years or press a fine of Shs40m.

In a bid to iron-out friction between senior government officials and fishermen at grass-root level, who often suffer the wrath of law enforcement officers, the high-level meeting gave audience to the latter.