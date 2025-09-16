East African nations kick off talks to harmonise university education

East African nations have initiated discussions to harmonise higher education systems and qualifications across the region to improve quality, promote mobility, and make graduates more competitive on the regional and global market.

The discussions, which began yesterday at the 14th Annual East African Higher Education Quality Assurance Forum at Speke Resort Munyonyo, bring together policymakers, regulators, vice chancellors, academics, and development partners from the seven member states of the East African Community (EAC).

The Chairperson of Parliament's Education Committee, Mr James Kubeketerya, who represented State Minister for Higher Education Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo, said the harmonisation agenda is crucial for regional integration and economic transformation.

"Education should be a unifying force, and quality must be seen as a process that requires meticulous planning and execution," Kubeketerya said. "Harmonised systems will allow our graduates to study and work in other East African countries without challenges of recognition, and they will also be able to compete globally."

Kubeketerya noted that EAC member states are currently running different national qualifications frameworks, making it difficult for students who cross borders to have their academic credentials recognised. He stressed that the forum comes at a crucial time when the world is facing increasing conflict and fragmentation.

"This is a very pertinent theme at a time when we are witnessing strife in different corners of the globe, both within and between nations. Education, and specifically higher education, should be the glue that cements together different countries and regions," he said.

Dr. Muyingo noted that quality education must be seen as a process rather than an event. "Quality education does not just happen. It requires meticulous planning, timely execution, and the involvement of multiple stakeholders. Quality assurance is the cornerstone of this process, ensuring that institutions deliver programs that meet the needs of students, employers, and society," he emphasised.

The Chairperson of the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), Prof. Jane Okwakol, echoed the call, noting that Uganda is honoured to host the forum.

"Uganda is privileged to host this transformative dialogue on higher education quality and integration. This forum builds on the resolutions of the recent EAC Ministerial Conference on the East African Higher Education Area, which reaffirmed the urgency of harmonized qualifications frameworks and cross-border mobility for students and staff," Prof. Okwakol said.

The forum has drawn participants from national commissions and councils for higher education, universities, and development partners across the region. Deliberations are expected to focus on strengthening quality assurance mechanisms, leveraging technology in higher education regulation, and implementing strategies to actualize the East African Common Higher Education Area.

The idea of harmonizing higher education standards in East Africa is part of a broader effort to integrate the region's economies, societies, and institutions. In 2017, the heads of state of the East African Community (EAC) declared the region a Common Higher Education Area, signaling political commitment to standardise curricula, accreditation, and qualifications recognition across member states.

Currently, each East African country operates its own higher education framework, which often leads to inconsistencies in program quality, assessment methods, and recognition of degrees. These differences have posed challenges for student mobility, graduate employability, and regional collaboration among universities.



