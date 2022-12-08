East African scholars root for Arabic language to ease integration 

Muslim scholars have called for more emphasis to be put on the promotion of Arabic language to unite the people within the East African region. Speaking at the culture bonding symposium between Saudi Arabia and East African countries organized by the Royal Saudi Embassy held at the Kampala International University (KIU), different scholars highlighted that Arabic language can easily lead to flourishing of trade and economic empowerment since it is one of those widely spoken languages around the world. The scholars called for the establishment of more Arabic learning centers and institutions given the fact that Arabic is now a global language.

Mr Sanni Tajudeen, a senior lecturer at KIU said that Arabic is a global and historical language that is the source of not only great scientific knowledge but also a tool for understanding between people.

"In Africa Arabic has deep roots in that the interaction of Arab traders with natives at the East African coast led to the birth of the Kiswahili language which is a mixture of Arabic," Mr Tajudeen said.

He added: "It is spoken by not less than 400 million natives and was adopted by hundreds of countries around the world."

Scholars say Arabic has been ignored in East African countries as most people only associate it with Islam yet it’s a language like others.

The KIU vice chancellor Mr Mouhamad Mpezamihigo said the fact that more Ugandan Youth are now seeking jobs in Arab countries, there is more need to put emphasis in teaching the language.

“Given that most of our youth are seeking jobs in Arab countries, we must emphasize the promotion of Arabic language,” Mr Mpezamihigo said.

He promised to establish the Arabic learning center in the university given the high demand for it.

The ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Uganda, Mr Jamal Al-Madani expressed the need for cultural bonding between Saudi Arabia and East African countries.

