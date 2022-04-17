Easter prayers: Masaka cleric condemns domestic violence

Masaka Diocesan Bishop Serverus Jjumba has decried increasing cases of domestic violence, some of which he says have resulted into death in the homes.

According to Bishop Jjumba, parents should desist from fighting in front of their children which may affect their mental and physical health.

"There should be light in our homes and this can only be done when both partners agree on whatever is taking place to avoid disagreements which may result to trauma within children," Bishop Jjumba said while leading Easter celebrations mass at Kitovu cathedral in Masaka District.

The cleric also tasked the Christian devotees to emulate Jesus Christ by helping those in need, such as feeding the hungry, visiting the sick and those in prison, among others.

“ Despite the many challenges we went through during Covid-19, we have this year managed to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and continue to ask Christians to remain faithful to God,” he said.

During the same mass, the Nyendo-Mukungwe division MP, Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba, who also doubles as the Leader of Opposition in Parliament also tasked parents to protect their children while at home to avoid being taken advantage of by opportunists with criminal minds.

Buddu county chief Pokino Jude Muleke, in his message condemned what he called the abuse of coffee plantation which is the main cash crop in Buganda.

He asked Parliamentarians to handle the matter diligently.