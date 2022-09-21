Ebola contact tracing blues

As epidemiologists from the Health ministry and partner organisations began work in Mubende District this week, the lack of certainty about the index patient in the renewed Ebola outbreak made tracing contacts difficult at the border.

Officially, only a 24-year-old man is known to have succumbed to the virus following tests conducted at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI).

The results were released on Monday, and the Daily Monitor broke the story in its print edition yesterday before the government confirmed the outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

But the death of the 24-year-old on September 19 was preceded by the deaths of at least half-a-dozen residents of Kiruma and Madudu sub-counties in the first two weeks of this month.

Witnesses, among them health workers, said the deceased presented with symptoms similar to that of Ebola: high fever, convulsions, blood-stained vomitus and diarrhoea, loss of appetite and pain in swallowing, chest pain, dry cough and bleeding in the eyes.

It is not known for certain if they died of Ebola or not as no post-mortem was conducted. And clarifying this has become an urgent concern for epidemiologists, some of whom are reportedly conducting “verbal” autopsies by speaking to relatives, caretakers and health workers who treated them.

“Those found with Ebola symptoms [among the dead] will be probable cases,” Lt Col Dr Henry Kyobe, the incident commander in the Health ministry, said.

The import is that surveillance teams on the ground will have to identify, locate and isolate a range of persons – family, relatives, friends and members of the public – who got in contact with the deceased and survivors within three weeks prior.

This is because it takes between two and 21 days for Ebola symptoms to manifest.

The work of the epidemiologists, according to experts, would include tracing the places where each of the victims stayed or visited, and along with that the persons they likely interacted with.

The job is complicated by the fact it may not be possible to establish where the deceased went, or who they hobnobbed with, before falling sick. Some could have stayed with a village, which makes inquiries about their whereabouts in the lead-up to their illness, easier to work out.

However, the likely reach of infection could be higher and unknown if, for instance, the victims hitched rides on boda bodas to travel far and wide on public transport including buses and taxis.

Ministry of Health experts referred this newspaper to its press briefing early yesterday when reached out for details on how many contacts are potentially being traced, and the progress made.

In interviews with this publication about contact tracing, other epidemiologists said it takes time and patience to identify the suspected patients.

Dr Ditu Kazambu, the head of programmes at African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET), said when a person is found to have symptoms of Ebola, they should be isolated at a medical facility.

“All the people he or she may have had contact with are identified and followed up by a team of experts on a regular basis,” Dr Kazambu said.

The follow up of the contact takes 21 days, the maximum period within which symptoms of Ebola manifest in an infected person. If one of the contact persons develops symptoms of Ebola, he or she is examined to establish whether he or she has Ebola, and if they do, the persons they have come into contact with will also be traced.

Dr Kazambu said the same exercise would be repeated until all Ebola patients are detected.

If none of the contact group members develops Ebola-like symptoms after three weeks, the individuals isolated at health facilities are deemed Ebola-free and allowed to return to the communities.

Dr Stephen Kabwama, an epidemiologist, whom the Daily Monitor newspaper contacted for this story, described contact tracing as a “public health tool used to identify people who came into contact with a person with the infectious disease with the purpose of stopping the spread of the disease”.

“We interview the cases (patients) to find out who their friends and family members are, where they last went to [etcetera],” he said.