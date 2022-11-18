Ebola lockdown: Police impounds 7 log trucks in Kassanda

Police in Kassanda District have Thursday afternoon impounded seven vehicles carrying logs following President Museveni’s directive to ban the vehicles over aiding the spread of Ebola.

Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson ASP Rachel Kawala said the trucks were impounded from Kikandwa Sub-county in Kassanda District.

“Preliminary findings indicate that some of these were allegedly heading to Kampala contrary to the presidential directive against the fight to control the spread of Ebola,” ASP Kawala disclosed.

On Tuesday, President Museveni prohibited the movement of trucks carrying logs and timber from and out of Ebola-hit districts of Mubende and Kassanda for 21 days.

“The impounded vehicles are currently at Kassanda Central Police Station as inquiries continue. Our operations to implement the presidential guidelines are still ongoing,” she said.

ASP Kawala urged members of the public to comply with the presidential directives.

The presidential directive on trucks carrying logs followed cases in which truck drivers carried people from the two districts to escape from the restricted areas.

One truck driver was found positive for Ebola in Busega, a Kampala City suburb- days after his trip from Mubende District.

Ebola was first detected in Madudu, Mubende District and at least 141 people have contracted the Ebola virus.

About 55 people have died and at least 73 have recovered while 13 are still admitted in several health facilities across the co country, according to government.