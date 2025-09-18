EC awaits court ruling on UPC party presidential flagbearer

As presidential hopefuls prepare for nominations next Tuesday and Wednesday, the Electoral Commission (EC) says it will depend on a court ruling to decide who qualifies to run on the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party ticket. At least three members of the party have picked nomination forms to contest for the presidency on the party ticket come 2026. These are party president Jimmy Akena; Mr Denis Adim Enap and Mr Joseph Ochieno. However, EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi told Daily Monitor yesterday that while the Commission is aware of the ongoing leadership wrangles within UPC, it will only nominate the candidate who is legally recognised.

“As the EC, we shall rely on the court ruling to determine who is nominated as UPC party flag bearer,” Mr Mucunguzi said in a telephone interview. UPC has for years struggled with internal leadership wrangles, pushing some members to seek redress in court. Some of the members of the party are opposed to Mr Akena’s leadership of the party.

In the latest case, the court was on Tuesday expected to deliver a long-awaited ruling on the party’s leadership dispute. Mr Joseph Ochieno, one of the presidential aspirants, is seeking a permanent injunction against Mr Akena. However, the ruling was postponed after the presiding judge, Ms Joyce Kavuma, was reported indisposed. “It is unfortunate that from March 17, 2021, the matter I took before the court has taken four years and has gone through four judges. We were expecting a ruling on Tuesday, but as it happened, we were unfortunately told that the judge had been assigned other duties on family matters and the matter was referred to some day in October,” Mr Ochieno said. Mr Enap said he is confident he is the rightfully recognised party president and hopes to resolve the leadership disputes internally so the party can move forward.

“The beauty is that the members now know who their leader is and who is trying to distort the leadership question. We are already trying to reach out to the various faction members and leaders, Akena inclusive, so that we can build one coalition, even when the differences exist. We should accept moving the party forward,” he said. Mr Enap further said he will endorse all candidates seeking different political positions as long as they identify with UPC, regardless of whether they belong to his faction or another.

“Candidates don’t have to be behind me; they have to be candidates of the party, even those who were nominated by Akena. To the effect, we’re trying to resolve the leadership issue so that at the end of the day, my leadership endorses them,” he said. Mr Ochieno, the spokesperson of former president and UPC leader Milton Obote, said his decision to express interest in the presidency is driven by the fact that UPC has gone for a long time without fielding a presidential candidate.

“We have candidates across the country, all of whom are just waiting for a sense of direction and leadership. That is why my challenger, Mr Akena, is that while he called himself a party leader for the last 10 years, he spectacularly failed to present himself as a party presidential candidate, and so, therefore, failed to motivate other party members,” he said. He, however, said candidates for different political positions who have been vetted and elected under Mr Akena’s faction would still be nominated with his endorsement, adding that they represent the party and not individual members. Meanwhile, Mr Akena expressed confidence, saying he is not shaken by potential challengers for the party flag and remains focused on advancing the interests of UPC. “Different people may express interest, but in the end, Ugandans will see one candidate carrying the party’s vision.

This is not UPC versus UPC, UPC is one party, and what you hear outside is just noise,” he said Mr Peter Walubiri, who was also expected to contest for the presidency on the party ticket, said he has no plans to contest for any political position, arguing that genuine democratic politics and elections can only thrive after there is a change in government. “In the meantime, those who are interested in getting into some form of ugly drama, I don't begrudge them, but the grassroots members of UPC know that the time for competitive politics is not today, but it is coming tomorrow,” he said. Mr Walubiri argued that none of the three individuals who have expressed interest in contesting for the party flag truly represent UPC’s core values.



