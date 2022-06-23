EC backs Bobi Wine in battle for NUP’s soul

The Electoral Commission (EC) has responded to a faction of National Unity Platform (NUP) indicating that the leadership of the party led by Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has not written to them about the leadership changes.

“According to Article 6.2 (c) (ii) of the National Unity Platform (NUP) constitution, the delegates conference is convened and chaired by the president, except that the president may delegate in writing, the power to chair it or any thereof to any member to the national executive committee,” the letter reads in part.

The response was addressed to Mr Moses Nkonge Kibalama, the former leader of the National Unity, Reconciliation and Development Party (NURP), before it metamorphosed into NUP, and his counterpart Paul Ssimbwa Kabombe.

On May 27, the duo wrote to the EC informing them of the “changes” in the leadership of the NUP party.

This was followed by the leaders of the faction opening and launching parallel offices in Rubaga Division, Kampala, on Tuesday and they instructed that the new leadership commences office work with immediate effect.

In the new leadership, Mr Kibalama is the party vice president, while the secretary general is Mr Kagombe.

Other leaders are Jimmy Wiga (national treasurer), Muwanga Kivumbi (secretary for internal affairs), and John Baptist Nambeshe (secretary for East Africa affairs). Shamim Malende is the administrative secretary, Medard Ssegona is the secretary of legal affairs, Mr Lina Zedriva is secretary for women’s affairs.

Bobi Wine and secretary general Rubongoya were demoted to lower ranks of secretary for foreign affairs and research respectively.

The EC also said Mr Kibalama and Mr Ssimbwa had both resigned on July 21, 2020 and made final submissions to the Commission, which were entered into the system.

The EC also indicated that prior to the resignation, they had chaired a meeting that conducted elections of office bearers to whom they handed over to.

Yesterday, Mr Paul Bukenya, the EC spokesperson, said: “For us to enforce such a directive, we follow what the law says and that is why we have arrived at the position because there are processes that we follow.”

The spokesperson of the Kibalama-led faction, Mr Gideon Tugume, said yesterday the EC was bent on subduing them.