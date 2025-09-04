EC blocks DP candidate in Kalangala over lack of party signature

The Electoral Commission (EC) in Kalangala District has rejected nomination papers for Democratic Party (DP) aspirant Daniel Kaweesa Sebaggala, citing improper endorsement of his candidature.

Returning Officer Ronald Agaba said Sebaggala, who is seeking the position of direct district councillor for Bujumba Sub-county, failed to meet requirements after presenting forms endorsed by the party’s district vice chairperson instead of the recognised chairperson.

“The party informed the EC that it had delegated Mr. Herman Kakooza, the DP chairperson in Kalangala District, to be the one endorsing their candidates. However, Mr. Sebaggala presented papers endorsed by the party vice chairperson in the district. Without a letter confirming the transfer of such powers, we could not accept the nomination,” Agaba told journalists on Thursday.

Agaba requested DP vice chairperson Adrian Matovu to present a physical letter authorising him to act on behalf of Kakooza. But Matovu insisted that he had already been delegated the authority.

“Our party chairperson is bedridden and in hospital. He delegated his powers to me, and the party is aware of this. I am worried that this strict requirement will deny many of our candidates a chance to be nominated,” Matovu said. He urged DP president Norbert Mao to amend rules requiring only the district chairperson or party president to endorse candidates.

Despite his ill health, Kakooza was recently re-elected as district chairperson. Party officials confirmed he was not in the district when Sebaggala’s signature was needed and could only communicate by phone.

Sebaggala warned that DP risked losing representation in next year’s general elections if the rule is not revised.

“To get the signature of the chairperson or party president, I must spend not less than Shs300,000 in transport and accommodation. Many of us cannot afford that. If nothing changes, several DP flag bearers in distant islands of Kalangala will miss out on representing their people,” he said.

Dick Lukyamuzi, DP’s NEC representative for Masaka sub-region, said party organs were aware of the matter.

“As soon as I was informed, I communicated to the Secretary General. I am convinced a letter clarifying the decision to allow the vice chairperson to endorse candidates on behalf of the party will be out today,” he said.

The nomination exercise for councillors, district chairpersons, and mayors will close on Friday, September 5.