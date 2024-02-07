EC boss Byabakama promises free, fair 2026 elections

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has tasked the Electoral Commission (EC) to adequately prepare for elections as Uganda’s electoral body leader justice Simon Byabakama took oath promising free and fair polls in 2026.

“In every electoral cycle, there are petitions. People are aggrieved with the decisions of EC and the activities of their opponents. You need a team to go through all court decisions. Adopt a paradigm shift to make a difference,” Owiny-Dollo said.

He further asked the EC to engage various stakeholders to understand impediments in the electoral processes and the consequences.

“A leveled ground in the election process would give us a different country where a person who takes up responsibility of presidency or parliament begins on a clean slit,” he said on Wednesday.

He was delivering his remarks while presiding the swearing in of EC chairperson Byabakama, alongside six other commissioners on February 7.

The judiciary chief also highlighted that the electorate must have a thorough understanding of their roles in polls.

The six sworn commissioners include Byabakama’s deputy Aisha Lubega, former lawmaker Stephen Tashobya, Makerere University's Political Science and Public Administration lecturer Dr Sallie Simba Kayunga, former legislator Anthony Okello, Caroline Beinamaryo and James Peter Emorut.

Still on Wednesday, the chief justice commended the appointing authority for trusting the EC leaders as he congratulated them on their new roles.

“Always remember the oaths of carrying out your duties without fear, favour, and affection and with no ill-will. These are powerful provisions; never fear to do well, never fear to do what the law empowers you to do with clear conscience,” the chief justice urged.

Ahead of his new 7-year renewed term, Byabakama pledged “commitment to execute their constitutional mandate in a transparent and impartial manner for the promotion of democracy through free and fair elections.”

“…given our respective background, men and women of tested character and professional performance in areas we hail from, I want to assure you that we are to serve our country in accordance with the law and ensure that the elections we organise preserve the sanctity and peace with the stability Uganda is known for,” he said.

He added: “I and my team have less than two years to the next round of general elections. As soon as you release us here chief justice, there is no time for us to relax.”

‘Electronic voting’

Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Nobert Mao revealed that government is trying to enact policies and laws to introduce electronic voting, including proposals to have presiding officers at polling stations to wear body cameras.

According to him, “the proposals are very radical and the country should not be surprised that many people are hesitant to embrace them fully.”