EC clean-up sparks off jitters over fake papers

Polling assistants count ballot papers of presidential candidates at Wakiso Health Centre IV on January 14, 2021. More than 800 employees at the Electoral Commission are having sleepless nights over what insiders called a brewing “surgical operation”, targeting staff with forged academic documents. PHOTO / JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

By  YASIIN MUGERWA

What you need to know:

  •  Mr Mulekwah, sources say, is under strict instructions to weed out unqualified employees who might have infiltrated the system through “the godfathers” and other “political connections”. The suspects are now said to be occupying key positions at the Commission.  

More than 800 employees at the Electoral Commission are having sleepless nights over a looming “surgical operation”, targeting staff with forged academic documents.

