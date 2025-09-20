EC clears Museveni, Nandala for presidential nominations 

With just two days to presidential nominations, the Electoral Commission (EC) has cleared President Museveni, who doubles as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairman, and Mr Nandala Mafabi, president of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), after verifying that they met the required supporter signatures.

Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the EC spokesperson, told this publication on Friday, September 19, that out of 27 presidential aspirants checked so far, only Mr Museveni and Mr Nandala had met the threshold, while the rest faced challenges.

“By Friday, EC had notified 27 out of the 38 aspirants who have so far submitted the lists to the Commission. Out of the 27, two aspirants had met the required supporter numbers, while the others were at various levels of compliance. EC is continuing to verify the signatures of the other aspirants and will notify them in due course,” Mr Mucunguzi said.

He explained that the verification process is “an elaborate exercise meant to fulfil the dictates of the law” and assured the public that nominations would be conducted in full compliance with electoral laws. He also warned aspirants against forgery, citing Section 10(5) of the Presidential Elections Act, 2005, which prescribes a penalty of up to one year in prison, a fine of Shs480,000, or both if found guilty.

Aspirants cry foul

Several opposition aspirants rejected the EC’s findings, questioning the disqualification of their signatures and accusing the Commission of late communication. Among them were Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, of the National Unity Platform (NUP); Maj Gen (Rtd) Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT); and Mr Muhammad Nsereko of the Ecological Party (EP).

According to a letter from EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama to Mr Kyagulanyi, out of the 13,000 signatures submitted from 130 districts, only 80 districts were verified, leaving 18 districts (about 1,800 signatures) pending. Mr Kyagulanyi challenged this outcome, urging his supporters to recollect more signatures before the deadline.

On Saturday, hundreds of NUP supporters converged at Makerere-Kavule to provide signatures. Mr Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP secretary general, said the party had already collected more than enough signatures to cover the gap.

“We are submitting signatures on Sunday and Monday; we have more than enough. We want to see what EC will tell us. We were shocked to see EC informing us that we were lacking signatures,” Mr Rubongoya said.

Similarly, Gen Muntu’s ANT had 9,800 signatures submitted from 98 districts, but EC verified only 4,800 from 48 districts, leaving half unaccounted for. Ms Alice Alaso, ANT’s national coordinator, said they had launched a fresh drive to recollect the missing 5,000 signatures from 50 districts before the September 22 deadline.

“We are working day and night to ensure that we get the remaining 50 districts. We condemn EC for only informing us two days to the nominations. We made several interventions to get the results in time, but they have been silent,” Ms Alaso said.

Legal requirement

Under the Presidential Elections Act, 2005, aspirants must be supported by at least 100 registered voters from not less than two-thirds of Uganda’s districts. With 146 districts, the threshold is 98 districts and a minimum of 9,800 signatures.

Nominations next week

The presidential nominations will take place on September 23 and 24 at the EC’s new premises in Lweza-Lubowa, Entebbe. Successful candidates will be allowed to launch their campaigns starting September 29 ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Both Mr Museveni and Mr Kyagulanyi have scheduled their nominations for Tuesday, September 23. President Museveni will later address supporters at Kololo ceremonial grounds, while Mr Kyagulanyi is expected to hold rallies in Katwe and Natete.