EC clears only two of 38 presidential aspirants

The Electoral Commission (EC) has thrown 36 presidential aspirants into panic and frantic scramble for more endorsement signatures with less than 12 working hours left to start their nominations. In a press briefing last evening, Justice Simon Byabakama confirmed that only two candidates had been issued certificates of compliance, meeting the requirement of having sufficient endorsement signatures to run for president. These candidates are Yoweri Museveni of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party and Nathan Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party. “We have written to over 20 candidates informing them that they have not yet fulfilled the requirements of the presidential elections Act, 2005,” Justice Byabakama said.

The EC spokesperson, Mr Julius Mucunguzi, also provided an update, stating: "The others are at various stages of the EC's verification process. We are continuing to review their submitted signatures and will notify them in due course." Since last Thursday, the EC has been notifying several aspirants that their submitted signatures fell short of the 9,800-signature threshold from a minimum of 98 districts across Uganda.

NUP short by 1,800 signatures

Among the candidates whose submissions were deemed insufficient are Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, of the National Unity Platform (NUP); Maj Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT); Mr Muhammad Nsereko of the Ecological Party (EP); and Mr Mubarak Munyagwa of the Common Man's Party (CMP), among others. These aspirants have accused the EC of bias, claiming the verification process is opaque and aimed at frustrating the aspirations of rivals to President Museveni, who has held power for nearly four decades. However, Justice Byabakama defended the EC’s actions, emphasising that the Commission is operating within the law.

“The affected parties are both flagbearers and independent candidates. What some didn’t anticipate is the EC’s thorough verification of the signatures,” he said. The collection and verification of signatures are crucial steps before any candidate can be nominated to contest for the presidency. The Presidential Elections Act, 2005, requires that each aspirant be endorsed by at least 100 registered voters from no fewer than two-thirds of Uganda's districts. This translates to 98 districts and a minimum of 9,800 signatures. A Friday letter to Mr Kyagulanyi from the EC revealed that of the 13,000 signatures submitted by NUP from 130 districts, only those from 80 districts were verified, leaving him short by 18 districts and approximately 1,800 signatures. Despite this setback, Mr Kyagulanyi has mobilised his supporters to gather more signatures before the looming deadline.

On Saturday, hundreds of NUP supporters from across the country flocked to the party’s headquarters in Makerere-Kavule, Kampala, to submit additional signatures. Many had travelled long distances from northern, eastern, and central Uganda, demonstrating their commitment to the cause. The NUP’s Secretary General, Mr Lewis Rubongoya, stated that although the EC had requested an additional 1,800 signatures from 18 districts, the party decided to go above and beyond, targeting 36 more districts and collecting an additional 3,600 signatures to ensure they met the required threshold. “We are ready for nominations tomorrow. We have already booked the date and space with the EC. We challenge the EC to act independently and provide a comprehensive report on why our signatures were rejected,” Mr Rubongoya said.

Gen Muntu wants more

Similarly, the EC informed Maj Gen Muntu that signatures submitted by his party, the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), from 50 districts had been invalidated. Despite collecting 9,800 signatures from 98 districts, only 4,800 signatures from those districts were verified. The ANT’s National Coordinator, Ms Alice Alaso, criticised the EC for not involving them during the verification process, as was done in the 2021 elections. She alleged that the EC’s actions were designed to eliminate serious contenders to President Museveni’s 2026 campaign. “Gen Muntu visited the EC offices on Friday seeking clarity but was not helped. It was only on Saturday that we received a response, just days before the nomination deadline. This process is both hazardous and suspicious,” Ms Alaso said.

Despite the challenges, ANT is launching a fresh drive to collect an additional 5,000 signatures from 50 districts before today’s deadline.

Independent aspirants speak out

Independent presidential aspirants have also expressed frustration with the EC’s verification process. Dr Richard Tumwesigye, one such aspirant, lamented that the lack of transparency had forced them to incur additional costs as supporters now charge between Shs20,000 and Shs50,000 to append their signatures.

“We submitted signatures directly from voters, yet they were deemed invalid without any clear explanation,” Dr Tumwesigye said. “We are being forced to spend extra money to ensure we meet the requirements, and we’re unclear about how the verification is actually conducted.” Mr Michael Nkwanga, another independent aspirant whose signatures from 10 districts were invalidated, vowed to continue his efforts, saying, “They cannot nullify the will of the people. We will keep collecting signatures and remain resolute in our efforts.”

Kept in the dark

Mr Wycliffe Kasaijja Kizza, one of the independent presidential aspirants who has yet to receive any feedback from the EC, expressed his frustration. He urged the electoral body to provide clearer and more timely communication to give candidates ample time for petitions and re-verifications. “We followed all the guidelines and submitted everything on time. With just one day left before the deadline, we are still waiting for feedback. The EC needs to be more transparent and timely in its responses to ensure fairness,” Mr Kasaijja said.



EC responds

In response, EC spokesperson Mucunguzi assured the public that the Commission was actively processing the additional signatures submitted by aspirants and would provide updates by today. “The verification process is a thorough exercise that aims to comply with the law,” Mr Mucunguzi said. He warned against attempts at forgery, highlighting that Section 10(5) of the Presidential Elections Act, 2005, prescribes a penalty of up to one year in prison or a fine of Shs480,000 for those found guilty.

Nominations set for tomorrow

The presidential nominations will take place tomorrow at the EC’s new premises in Lweza-Lubowa, off the Kampala-Entebbe road. Candidates who successfully meet the signature requirements will be allowed to launch their campaigns starting September 29, as part of preparations for the 2026 General Election.

Both President Museveni and Kyagulanyi have scheduled their nominations for Tuesday, September 23. Museveni plans to address his supporters at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, while Kyagulanyi will hold rallies in Katwe and Natete, both on the outskirts of Kampala.

UPC in a dilemma