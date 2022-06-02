EC creates over 700 new villages ahead of LC polls

The Electoral Commission (EC) has created 743 new villages during the process of identification of administrative units as preparations for the local council elections take shape.

EC yesterday displayed 71, 255 villages in the country, growing from the initial 70,512 administrative units as they prepare for the women council committees and LC1 and LC2 elections later this month.

Justice Simon Byabakama, the EC chairperson, said the number had risen after complaints from various stakeholders who indicated that there was a mismatch in the boundary establishment and identification of villages by law.

“We have worked together with the local governments as provided for within the law, to identify the administrative units across the country hence the growth in the number of villages. These are the villages that will go for upcoming elections,” Justice Byabakama said.

Section 7(6) and (9) of the Local Government Act, cap 243, mandates the Ministry of Local Government to approve any alteration of boundaries and creation of an administrative unit.

During the conduct of the last women councils and committees and LC1 and LC2 elections in 2018, complaints emerged over the legal establishment of some villages/cells, their names and boundaries, with some located in conservation areas or forest reserves.

Yesterday, the EC said the women elections will be conducted at village level through lining up behind the candidates.

“In preparation for the women councils and committees elections, the Electoral Commission will compile a register of willing female residents in each village throughout Uganda,” Justice Byabakama said.

The current EC programme shows that the compilation of village women’s register will be between June 10 and June 13 followed by the display of the register between June 23 and June 24. Nomination of candidates at the sub-county headquarters will take place on June 27 and July 1.

Campaigns will take place between July 4 and July 6 and polling day will be on July 7.

EC says a person appearing for registration shall be required to provide particulars including names, National Identity number or application ID number, age, gender, and, village of residence. “Please note that no one can join the subsequent electoral processes if she did not participate at the village level,” Justice Byabakama said in an interview.