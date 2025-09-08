EC denies foul play as Akena, Amongi details restored on national voters’ register

The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi, has expressed relief after her details were restored on the national voters’ register.

“I’m exceedingly happy to confirm that my details have been restored back in the online voter registration. This is crucial because the 2026 election will be conducted through online identification only,” Ms Amongi said while in Lira to support Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) aspirants for local council positions.

She explained that most of their party members who were affected by the glitch are currently being nominated using the manual register.

“However, the EC is cooperating, and we hope all will be nominated. I’m in Lira City to assess the extent to which the matter has affected the voters,” she said.

Her husband, Mr Jimmy Akena, the UPC presidential flag bearer, also confirmed on Monday, September 8, that his details had been reinstated.

“Yesterday (Sunday), it was off. I have checked again, my name is back on the system,” he said.

The development follows last week’s alarm by Mr Akena, who addressed an emergency press conference after discovering that both his and his wife’s names were missing from the register, a claim the EC swiftly denied.

“This morning (September 3), while Ms Betty Amongin was organizing her papers for nomination for UPC candidate for Lira City Woman MP seat, she made a very interesting discovery. As she entered her voter details, it so turned out that despite changing her voting location from Oyam to Lira City, her name was not on the current register of Lira City,” Mr Akena said at the time.

He added, “If that was not fumbling enough, we went further to crosscheck, and equally my name was not on the register. This is the online voter locator system.”

Ms Amongi, currently the MP for Oyam South, is eyeing the Lira City Woman MP seat, now held by Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng. Mr Akena explained that when Ms Amongi switched her voting location from Oyam to Lira, both their names, along with those of their four daughters, initially appeared on the system. However, he said, by last Wednesday, all had disappeared.

“As of this morning (Wednesday morning), both our names no longer appear on the register. When we went further into the details, even her campaign manager, who is also the UPC mayoral candidate for Lira City, Mr Denis Odur, was missing from the register,” he said.

But Electoral Commission spokesperson Mr Julius Mucunguzi dismissed the claims. “I have seen and heard social media reports alleging and claiming that Hon. Jimmy Akena and Hon. Betty Amongi are missing on the national voters register. To the contrary, both of them are on the register and in places and locations they elected and chose to vote from,” he said.

“This is therefore to inform the public that both of them are indeed on the register,” Mr Mucunguzi added.

Uganda continues to grapple with several electoral challenges in the run-up to the January 2026 polls.

