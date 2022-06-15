EC extends deadline for registering women voters

The Electoral Commission (EC) has extended the deadline for the registration of women voters ahead of local council elections.

According to EC, the deadline has been pushed from the initial date of June 13 to June 17, citing the numbers of women swelling towards the end of exercise that had started on June 10.

“…due to higher numbers of applicants at some registration centres since the beginning of this exercise, and requests from key stakeholders in the electoral process, the Electoral Commission has found it necessary and taken a decision to extend the compilation (registration), after which, there will be no further extension,” reads the EC statement released yesterday.

The Electoral Commission is compiling a register of women residents in each village/cell across Uganda to enable all willing female residents aged 18 years and above to participate in women councils and committees elections at village level.

Last week, the EC announced that they had dispatched at least 84, 138 elections officials to various stages of elections, including the village, parish and sub-county level where the elections will be conducted starting with the lower level.

A total of 71, 255 officials will be deployed at village level, 10,692 at parish level while another 2,191 will be deployed at the sub-counties.

Mr Paul Bukenya, the EC spokesperson, said the programme shows that the compilation of the Village Women’s Register, which started on June 10, will now end on Friday.

This will be followed by the display of the Women’s Register at the village level between June 23 and June 24, nomination of candidates at the Sub-county headquarters will take place on June 27 and July 1.

Candidates’ campaigns for election of the Village Women Committee will take place between July 4 and July 6 and the polling day for a five-member committee will be on July 7.

“We have prepared for this project and our teams are on ground doing the work. The registration starts at 8am to 6pm at every village. So members are advised to take part,” Mr Bukenya said.

Mr Bukenya also said at least 9.5m women who registered for the last elections are expected to participate in the women elections, but by the end of the registration exercise, the number could go higher due to the number of new voters.

In 2018, the country went to polls for the LC1 and LC2s, which were marred with violence across the country. This was the first time the election had been organised after more than 17 years.

The LC1 election was conducted in 60,800 villages while the LC2 polls were cast at 8, 378 parishes that existed at the time. The number of villages and parishes has since grown to 71,255 and 10,692 respective.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) dominated most of the electoral areas, polling more than 87 per cent of the total number of positions across the country.

Village leadership