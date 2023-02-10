EC nominates two on first day for Serere County by-election

The Electoral Commission (EC) yesterday nominated two candidates for Serere County by-election slated for February 23.

Ms Sylvia Nagendo Cheptegei, the returning officer for Serere County, told the Monitor that seven aspirants had picked up nomination forms from EC, and four were expected to be nominated on the first day of the exercise.

However, only Emmanuel Omoding (Independent), and Alice Alaso (ANT) were nominated.

Mr Gilbert Etomet (Jema), who was meant to be on the nomination list, said he has withdrawn in favour of the son of Okabe.

“People approached me to withdraw, and I have heeded to the call because the euphoria is seemingly tending towards the son,” Mr Etomet said.

The NRM’s Philip Oucor asked to be nominated today.

Ms Cheptegei identified other aspirants as Martin Onguruco (Independent), Joel Obore (National Unity Platform (NUP), and Emmanuel Eratu (FDC).

“At the end of the exercise we expect to have the seven nominated unless others withdraw their interests,” Ms Cheptegei said.

She said upon verification of the voters across the seven sub-counties. A total of 75,000 voters are expected to part in the voting exercise.

Mr Omoding said he would ensure improvement of the health and education sector through lobbying from development partners.

He said the youth need better representation that will deliver their concerns to the centre.

“I will be that link between the people of Serere and the government,” Mr Omoding said.

Ms Alaso, who was accompanied by her party president, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, former Kasese Woman Member of Parliament Winnie Kizza, former Soroti District Woman MP Angelina Ossege, and other NUP supporters, said she has offered herself to lead Serere County for effective representation.

“I am a candidate for the people of Serere, a candidate who is not being pulled,” she said.

Gen Muntu said Ms Alaso comes as a capable person.

Ms Sylvia Cheptegei Nagendo, the returning officer, appealed to the nominated candidates to have a peaceful procession around the constituency as they wait for the official campaign schedule that starts on Monday.

Today, the EC will nominate the NRM flag bearer, Phillip Oucor and Emmanuel Eratu of FDC.

Background