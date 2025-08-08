EC poll register swells to 21 million voters

Officials from the Electoral Commission (EC) yesterday put at 21 million the preliminary number of voters that have so far been vetted following the recent voter register update. Justice Simon Byabakama, the EC chairperson, told the media yesterday that the number is subject to further ongoing clearance. “We are still working, streamlining, and cleaning the register so that we can produce the final polling register. But currently we have around 21 million voters until we produce the [final] register that shall be used during the [2026] voting process,” he said. Justice Byabakama did not say when the clearing exercise would be completed, but emphasised that the EC would communicate once done.

The EC on January 20, invoked Article 61(1) (e) of the Constitution and Section 20 of the Electoral Commission Act (Cap 176), which mandates them to update the National Voters' Register, and kicked off a 21-day exercise, which officials envisaged would increase the number of voters from 18.1 million that were registered in 2021 to an ambitious 22 million voters. By the February 10 deadline, the EC had only registered 361,432 new voters and 292,021 transfers, which prompted Justice Byabakama to announce a seven-day extension. This implied the EC was required to register about 3.5 million voters in seven days. The Commission, which later remained tight-lipped on the update of the total registered number, in April announced the commencement of the display of the voters' register.

The exercise had earlier been planned to run between April 25 and May 15, but was extended to May 20 to cater for the 620 polling stations, where the display of the Voters’ Register was delayed due to technical challenges during the production of the registers. Yesterday, Justice Byabakama did not elaborate on how the EC rapidly registered the new voters to swell the numbers from the 19.9 million voters he announced at the February 11 media briefing to 21 million he updated yesterday. The update exercise was only allowed a seven-day extension. But Justice Byabakama yesterday insisted the accurate number would be revealed once the cleaning of the roll is done. His latest revelation indicates that the EC registered 1.1 million new voters in seven days between February 11 and 17. This implies the EC registered 157,142 new voters daily, yet they registered less than 400,000 new voters in 21 days of continuous update exercise prior.

Increasing numbers

But going by 21 million voters Justice Byabakama announced yesterday, this implies the number has increased by around 2.9 million new voters compared to those on the roll in the 2021 polls. This further implies the number of voters has been increasing every electoral year since 1996, when the country first went to the polls after the 1986 guerrilla war that brought Mr Museveni to power. In 1996, when Mr Museveni won with a landslide victory, the EC registered 8.4 million voters, of whom 72.5 percent turned up on the polling date. In the subsequent 2001 elections, 10.7 million voters were registered, a number that dropped by 300,000 voters in the 2006 elections, which came barely a year after the Parliament amended the Constitution to remove the term limits, and cleared Mr Museveni to run for a third term.

President Museveni had already ruled for 20 unbroken years, with 10 uninterrupted non-elective years running from 1986 to 1996, and the two elective terms when he defeated Dr Paul Ssemogerere in 1996s, and Dr Kizza Besigye in 2001. The number of voters shot up from 10.4 million in 2006 to 13.9 million in 2011. It further increased to 15.2 million in 2016, before shooting up by more 2.9 million to 18.1 million in the 2021 polls. Of all the election years, the EC registered the highest turnout of registered voters in 1996, and the worst turnout in the 2011 and 2021 polls.

EC versus parties’ numbers

The latest EC voter data comes at a time when each political party is claiming a significant number of voters in its party register. Summarily, the total number claimed by four key political parties alone is 46.2 million, yet the total number of Ugandans, going by the 2024 Census, is 45.9 million. The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, for example, claims it has 20 million members. Both the National Unity Platform (NUP) and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) parties each claimed to have 10 million members, while the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) said it had six million members. But the 2024 Census indicates only 23.2 million Ugandans were 18 years and above by May 2024, when the data was collected. The age majority and eligibility to vote in Uganda is 18 years and above.

Ongoing clearance.

