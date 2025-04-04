People Power Front not registered party, says EC

A day after a group of individuals launched People Power Front (PPF), claiming it is a new political party, imitating the National Unity Platform (NUP), the Electoral Commission (EC) has denied ever issuing the said founders a registration certificate.

The EC head of public relations and spokesperson, Mr Julius Mucunguzi said told this reporter on Friday that the promoters of the PPF submitted an application with intentions to register a political party in April last year, but the process is still pending.

“I can tell you that the Electoral Commission has not issued a certificate of registration to the People Power Front. It is true that a group of people promoting a political party called the People Power Front applied to the Electoral Commission as per the requirements of the Political Parties and Organizations Act of 2005,” Mr Mucunguzi said.

He added, “Accordingly, the Commission responded and asked them to follow the requirements of registering a political party according to the law. That process has not been concluded.”

On Thursday, April 3, 2025, a group of individuals claiming to have registered PPF held a press conference at which they unveiled the said political vehicle, stirring debate due to imitation of the leading Opposition party, National Unity Platform (NUP).

The PPF’s slogan, symbol and red berets are replicas of NUP’s, which raised eyebrows among Ugandans, some of whom questioned the motive of the said PPF leaders who include its promoter, one John Mulamba, Hajj Musa Misango who claims to be PPF national chairman, its Secretary General Spartan Achilles Mukagyi and its chairman central region, Robert Rutaro. They claimed to have registered PPF as a party in August 2024.

“I am exceedingly humbled and profoundly honored to be presenting to you, People Power Front, a new registered political party that has joined the political arena of Uganda,” Mr Mukagyi told journalists.

He added, “On the 20th of December, 2023, we reserved the particulars of People Power Front in terms of the electoral symbol, color combinations, and in terms of our party slogan.”

When asked about the similarities with NUP, Mr Mukagyi explained that the leadership of the People Power movement wasn't registered, prompting PPF to register its own particulars. He emphasised that PPF aims to advance transformative politics, inclusiveness and address issues beyond political differences.

"We are not a faction of no, but we are a group of people that are the original people power," Mukagyi said, using an anecdote about a commuter taxi to illustrate his point. "The passengers in a commuter taxi, one of them volunteers to take up the mantle in terms of driving the rest of the team for the destination that they're headed for. This gives us the concept of people power."

Mr Mukagyi revealed that three-fifths of PPF's promoters have ties with NUP but are dissatisfied with Uganda's political architecture, which they believe is plagued by extremism, cultism, and intolerance.

"That is not an environment that we want to operate in... What we are trying to present to Ugandans is transformational politics and alternative governance," he said.

Meanwhile, NUP's deputy spokesperson, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, downplayed PPF's emergence, stating that NUP is "more of ideas than just announcement of names and symbols."

Mufumbiro expressed confidence that NUP's ideas and values would prevail, despite PPF's attempts to replicate their image.

"We are not bothered by the breakage of whatever they want to do. What we are saying is more of an idea than what they want us to start with," Mufumbiro said, adding that NUP is unstoppable and PPF would eventually fizzle out.



