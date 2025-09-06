EC rejects NUP flagbearer in Kasese LCV race

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has been left without a candidate in the Kasese District chairperson race after its flag bearer, Mr Gad Mbayahi Baluku Bakwanamaha, failed to meet the nomination requirements set by the Electoral Commission.

On Friday, which was the last day for nominations, Mr Bakwanamaha arrived at the Kasese Multipurpose Hall in Kisangazi cell, Nyamwamba Division, where nominations for district and city chairpersons and councilors were being conducted.

He was accompanied by district party leadership led by Brian Basisa. Upon their arrival, party officials were seen moving hurriedly with documents in hand, while others made frantic phone calls as the 5pm nomination deadline drew closer.

At 4:44 pm, Returning Officer Godfrey Mbabazi addressed candidates and supporters, announcing that only those who had already submitted their documents for verification would be processed.

He emphasised that no more documents would be accepted past the official closing time. Despite the warning, Mr Bakwanamaha attempted to plead his case after the deadline, but his documents were rejected because his signatures were not verified, which is among the requirements for one to be nominated.

Speaking to his supporters inside the hall, Mr Bakwanamaha admitted defeat. "Hello, my party members and supporters, let us just walk out and leave this place because what brought us here has not been achievable," he said, leaving many party members frustrated and angry.

Mr Bakwanamaha later told the Monitor that the Returning Officer had informed him that some of the names submitted from required sub-counties had not been successfully verified, and with time running out, he could not gather replacements.

"The names we submitted were not verified, and there was no hope of getting more. That is why I told my people we had failed," he said. He accused the process of being politically influenced, alleging that rival parties feared his experience. "We picked signatures of councilors who were successfully nominated, but the system bounced them. It was intentional," he said.

However, NUP members, including former Busongora South MP Jackson Mbaju Kathika, criticised the Returning Officer for failing to nominate their candidate.

Mr Kathika argued that it was unfair for the Electoral Commission to reject names without allowing party agents to verify the data entry process.

"Why don’t you allow candidates to sit with the data clerks as the names are entered, so that when one fails, we see it ourselves?" he asked.

Kasese District NUP Party Chairperson, Mr Brian Basisa, blamed the Electoral Commission for poor preparation, and the three days given to flag bearers for nomination were inadequate.

"Kasese is too big with 44 lower local governments. The queues were long at the registration desk, and the system was slow. If we had more time, our candidate would have been nominated," he said.

Meanwhile, other candidates, including NRM’s Eliphaz Bukombi Muhindi, PFF’s Abdul Thembo Saad, and FDC’s Mr Geoffrey Sibendire Bigogo, were successfully nominated despite system delays. With NUP out of the race, the contest now narrows to NRM, FDC, and PFF flag bearers in Kasese District.



