EC releases roadmap for Gogonyo by-election

The Electoral Commission (EC) has released the roadmap for the parliamentary by-election in Gogonyo County after the Court of Appeal declared the seat vacant.

The Court of Appeal recently ruled that the incumbent MP, Mr Derrick Orone, was irregularly elected following a petition by his rival Bantalib Taligola.

The EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, unveiled the roadmap during a stakeholders’ consultative meeting at Country Inn in Pallisa Town at the weekend.

The meeting attracted religious, security and political leaders, as well as the candidates.

“The process of scrutinising the parish tribunal list of voters recommended for inclusion/deletion from the national voters register will end on July 27 and the polling exercise is on August 11,” he said.

The nomination of candidates will be conducted on August 1 and August 2 and the campaign period will be from August 3 to August 9, while the period for public inspection of candidate’s nomination papers and lodging of official complaints is from August 3 to August 8.

“I urge you (stakeholders) to mobilise the voters to attend the candidates’ campaign rallies so that they make informed choices,” Justice Byabakama said.

“I also appeal to the political parties and prospective candidates to call upon their supporters to observe law and order and aim at having peaceful, free, fair and credible elections without any violence,” he said.

The Commission has banned fundraising activities, convoys, parades and processions during campaigns and also called for zero tolerance to malpractices, including voter bribery.

The Pallisa returning officer, Mr Daniel Othieno, said Gogonyo County has four sub-counties: Gogonyo, Apopong, Kaukura and Obutete and 119 villages with 62 polling stations.

“Let’s observe law and order before and after the polling in order to continue living in harmony,” Mr Othieno said.

The north regional police commander, Mr Alfred Bagambaki, said security will be beefed up to ensure a peaceful exercise.