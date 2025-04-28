EC’s Byabakama calls for violence-free 2026 election

“What is important is to have peace irrespective of the political parties you belong to. If we allow peace to slip out of our hands like in other countries during elections, where then shall we run to?” Justice Byabakama said.



The Electoral Commission opened its regional offices in Arua city to oversee the operations of the commission in the 12 districts of the West Nile region. In the districts like Terego, the commission did not have offices, and in the majority of the districts, they have been renting office spaces.



The Shs4.6 billion office constructed by the state-owned National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) using the UPDF engineering Brigade will also act as the store for electoral materials in the region.



Mr Byabakama also condemned the violence witnessed in the 2018 by-election in Arua Municipality that saw National Unity Platform (NUP) party president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, arrested with 33 others while his driver, Yasin Kawuma, was shot dead.



The Electoral Officer for the Forum for Democratic (FDC) party in Arua, Hajj Hakim Moli, while reacting to Byabakama’s statements, said: “We will live to see that his words are put into action. In a political sphere where the army is heavily involved, peaceful elections remain a myth.”



Hajj Moli added: “We have seen heavy militarization in Kawempe and other places, with the exception of the by-election in Dokolo, which was peaceful. We should have the military out of the elections if they are to be free and credible.”



The Arua Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Mr Salim Kumakech, said: “If you want to cause chaos, first look at your capacity. Let us practice the politics of brotherhood and sisterhood so that when the right person (candidate) is chosen, people are happy.”



The secretary to the commission, Mr Richard Kamugishabaho, said the construction comes as a result of an increase in their capital development budget from Shs200 million to Shs3 billion by the parliament.



He said the building will help the government save money on renting. The construction work kicked off on December 15, 2023.