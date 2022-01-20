EC seeks Shs90b for village elections  

A man casts his vote during elections recently. The Electoral Commission (EC) has presented a request of Shs90.6b to facilitate village level elections in the next financial year. PHOTO/ FILE

By  Faith Amongin  &  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • The last village level elections were carried out in August 2018 following a 17-year gap.
  • Parliament in 2015 passed the Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2014, providing for queuing behind candidates during village level elections.

 The Electoral Commission (EC) has presented a request of Shs90.6b to facilitate village level elections in the next financial year.
The commission will be conducting elections for administrative units (LCI and LCII), Women Councils and committees from village to national level across the country in August 2023.
However, in the commission’s budget framework paper for Financial Year 2022/2023 presented before the committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs yesterday, only Shs36.1b has been provided.

