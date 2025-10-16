EC slammed over limited voter education, delayed accreditation

Foundation for Human Rights Initiative executive director, Mr Livingstone Sewanyana, said that without timely civic engagement, voter apathy could deepen and compromise the credibility of the electoral process.

According to him, many Ugandans have lost interest in participating in polls, while others are vulnerable to bribery, hence choosing weak leaders.



“More people are losing interest in elections. Many will tell you that they are not going to vote in the 2026 General Election, arguing that it doesn’t matter. If the citizens withdraw from the process, they leave room for others to choose on their behalf,” Mr Sewanyana said during the Thursday launch of the voter education sensitisation campaign by Ushahidi Foundation Uganda, one of the organisations that was accredited by EC to carry out the exercise.



He stressed that an election is an opportunity for citizens to express their voices and choose leaders who will serve their purpose.



According to the EC, only 51 organisations have been accredited to conduct voter education out of more than 100 that applied.



Ms Jacinta Kasozi, a senior election officer in the voter education and training department at the commission, said accreditation of limited numbers was deliberate to ensure that only credible organisations are involved in voter education.



“I can tell you that out of the over 100 who applied to be accredited, only 51 were accredited to supplement the efforts that we are doing in extending voter education. And the process was rigorous because if it began in October last year, 2024, and the first persons to be accredited got their letters in June, you can imagine what was going on there,” Ms Kasozi said.



She explained that although these organisations will not have sufficient time to carry out voter education due to delayed accreditation, the commission has been filling some gaps through engagements with the citizens.



“We have been covering some gaps through the efforts we are making. But now that we are getting to the peak of the General Election, we need more partners to work with us and ensure information flow to enable people to make their choices properly and can go down to the grassroots,” she said.



Ms Farida Lule, the executive director Ushahidi Foundation Uganda, revealed that the accreditation process took them almost a year, leaving them with limited time to engage with the citizens.



“We began applying in October last year, but we only received accreditation in June. That’s already too late because voter education cannot be effective when the electoral cycle is almost ending,” Ms Lule said.



Mr Michael Osinde, a member Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) said that although the commission has made progress by accrediting more partners, the efforts are still insufficient.



“As UPC, the initiators of civic education in government, we feel that Voter Education should be a comeback on a very large scale in terms of civic education rather than only voter Education.



He added, “Electoral Commission is just beginning, they have not yet reached there, and we anticipate that given a few months remaining, hopefully they will catch up and let all Ugandans know how a vote can transform this nation by electing a leader that you feel can transform the economy of this country. That's the journey we are yet to see.”



However, Ms Kasozi noted that the commission has been actively conducting voter education across various platforms, including the media and public gatherings.



“The Electoral Commission has been engaged in voter education, and we have been doing this through the media mainly, through updates, press releases, audio, TV, radio stations, online, outreaches of voter education in schools, organised settings and various institutions in this country,” Ms Kasozi said.



Although she affirms that voter Education should be continuous, she highlighted the challenge of limited funding, noting that the commission will work within its means.



[email protected]