EC staff demand special voting day

The Electoral Commission (EC) has asked Parliament to enact a provision in the law that allows them to vote early or have a gazetted day for them during the national elections.

They say they are unable to participate in choosing their leaders on polling days given the tight schedules.

This request was fronted by the EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, while appearing before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee in Parliament to present the EC’s 2022/2023 policy statement yesterday.

Justice Byabakama asked that his staff be allowed to vote earlier than all other voters since they are disenfranchised from their constitutional right to vote leaders of their choice.

He revealed that his office deploys more than 200,000 staff and security personnel to man polling stations across the country.

“So many Ugandans have not been casting their votes and yet special elections can be arranged for them to exercise their rights,” Justice Byabakama said.

This, however, irked some lawmakers demanded for specifics on how this would be done without vote staffing and also retaining the trust of the public in the electoral process.

“I am a little scared by the early casting of votes by security and staff. This process can easily be abused by vote stuffing. What time do you want to do this? is it during day time when the agents are already there or do you want to do it at night?” Terego Woman MP Rose Obiga wondered. The same fears were shared by the Bukooli Central MP, Mr Solomon Silwanyi, who reasoned that enacting such a provision would also discourage a section of undecided voters, who only decide to cast their ballots on either polling day or just before.