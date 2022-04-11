EC starts displaying administrative units today

The Electoral Commission (EC) has today started displaying lists of verified administrative units at city division and sub-county headquarters countrywide until April 20 ahead of the women’s council and local council elections next year.

Mr Paul Bukenya, the EC spokesperson, told this publication that the exercise will enable the public confirm that only existing administrative units (villages/cells and parishes/wards) will participate in the elections that will take place between March 17 and March 26 next year.

He also said administrative units that were created after April 9, 2021, are included on the list because the local government Statutory Instrument released this year puts them out.

“This display exercise is important to the people and the EC because there is a need to confirm the units that may have been introduced. Any objection against the inclusion or omission of an administrative unit (village/cell or parish/ward) shall be raised to the respective district/city returning officer through the division/sub-county supervisor using the forms provided by the Electoral Commission,”Mr Bukenya said.

“The Electoral Commission will hear and determine any queries and/or objections raised by the public about the inclusion/omission of any administrative unit (village/cell or parish/ward) in accordance with the legal provisions for the creation of administrative units,” he added.

During the conduct of the last women councils and committees and administrative units (LC1 & LC2) elections in 2018, there ensued complaints at different levels arising from disputes over the legal establishment of some of the villages/cells, their names, and boundaries placement, among others.

During the verification, according to EC, there will be scrutiny and creation of clear boundaries and legal administrative units using the existing units at the village level within which the impending elections will be conducted.