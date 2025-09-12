EC starts hearing petitions from LC5, mayor aspirants

The Electoral Commission (EC) yesterday began hearing petitions from disappointed aspirants who were blocked from being nominated last week for various local council elections scheduled for January 2026.

A seven-member tribunal, chaired by EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, began reviewing complaints lodged by over 60 aspirants who had stormed the Commission’s headquarters seeking redress.

Justice Byabakama told reporters that the Commission had invoked Section 15 of the Electoral Commission Act, Cap 140, which mandates it to hear and dispose of election-related cases.

“There are over 60 petitions arising from last week’s nominations, and we are hearing all of them. The verdicts will be released to the petitioners in writing within a few days,” Justice Byabakama said.

He explained that the law requires the Commission to address any complaints that have not been resolved by the Returning Officer. “Section 15 of the Electoral Commission Act states that any unresolved complaint shall be forwarded to the EC,” he added.

The EC conducted nominations last week for District and City Chairpersons, Lord Mayor, district councillors, and Special Interest Groups (SIGs) ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Despite the grievances raised, the EC spokesperson, Mr Julius Mucunguzi, told Monitor on the sidelines of the hearing that the overall nomination exercise, which saw thousands of candidates successfully nominated, was largely a success.

He explained that the tribunal comprises the EC chairperson, commissioners, and members of the legal department, forming a quasi-judicial body to adjudicate the cases.

“Each petitioner will appear before the tribunal individually. The hearings are being conducted today so that decisions can be issued promptly. The tribunal will either uphold or dismiss each petition,” Mr Mucunguzi said.

The complainants

Most petitioners, particularly from upcountry districts, accused Returning Officers of unfairly blocking their nominations.

Mr Emmanuel Cheru, an aspirant for Moroto District Council Chairperson, said he had used his grassroots networks to collect the required signatures and was puzzled as to why his nomination was rejected, even after presenting all necessary documents.

Another complainant, Mr Innocent Akuguzibwe, said: “I was not nominated for the Kitagwenda District Council Chairperson position because the particulars on my National Identity Card did not match those in the National Register. Yet, I am a fully registered voter.”

Invoking EC Act

