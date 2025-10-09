EC summons presidential candidates’ agents, police officers

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday summoned agents of presidential candidates and officials from the police to the EC headquarters in Kampala to streamline the ongoing presidential campaign process.

Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the spokesperson of the EC, told this publication in an interview on Tuesday that the meeting, chaired by EC Chairman Justice Simon Byabakama, aimed to highlight the progress of the campaigns, challenges so far, and how to improve the campaign process.

“We convened a meeting of all agents of the candidates that are currently undertaking presidential campaigns, together with the police to discuss the progress of the campaign period process so far, to hear any issues or complaints that the candidates through the agents may have, receive proposals on how the campaign process can improve and agree on the way forward to ensure that the campaign process is peaceful, follows electoral laws, abide by the campaign programme that was harmonised ...,”Mr Mucunguzi said.

He explained that during the meeting, it was observed that, generally, the campaigns, since they started on September 29, have been peaceful and have been conducted in accordance with the guidelines of the EC. In addition, some agents of the presidential candidates complained about the manner in which they are being handled when it comes to accessing venues, noting that police sometimes direct them to use particular routes, which they don't want to use. He said police officials defended the rationale for the contentious diversions saying it aims to ensure law and order and the security of the candidates, their supporters and the venues. During the discussions, both parties agreed that going forward, any issues that emerge will be discussed and resolved amicably without confrontation, without resorting to violence, or using a language that spreads hate or violence.

“It is the mandate of the Electoral Commission to ensure that campaigns are organised and are conducted in an atmosphere of peace,”Mr Mucunguzi said. The meeting comes days after leaders of National Unity Platform (NUP) and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) accused security agencies of deliberately frustrating their campaigns, especially in Busoga Sub-region. The police have always been at loggerheads with some presidential candidates over venues. In 2020, the EC directed the police to stop blocking presidential candidates from accessing scheduled venues to conduct their respective campaign meetings ahead of 2021 General Election. In a letter that was addressed to the former Inspector General of Police, Mr Martin Okoth Ochola, the EC Chairman, Justice Byabakama said police disrupting presidential candidates had triggered confrontations and physical clashes involving security personnel, the candidates and their supporters.



