EC suspends Namayumba LC3 poll over erroneous ballot papers

Voting for Namayumba sub county LC3 chairperson was Thursday suspended following a mix up of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and National Unity Platform (NUP) party symbols and names on the ballot papers.

Wakiso District returning officer, Mr Tolbert Musinguzi told journalists that voting had been rescheduled to Friday, December 17, 2021 after the NRM and NUP candidates’ party symbols were both identified as NRM.





"The error was that under the candidate of NUP (Mustafa Ssekweyama), the party symbol had been typed as NRM instead of NUP and in such an incident it changes the identity of the candidate. So you cannot proceed under such circumstances. That's why the EC guided that we adjourn voting to tomorrow," Mr Musinguzi said.

VIDEO: Voting for Namayumba sub county LC3 chairperson has been postponed to tomorrow following a mix up of @NRMOnline and @NUP_Ug party names and symbols on the ballot paper, Wakiso district returning officer, Mr Tolbert Musinguzi, has said.#MonitorUpdates

Joseph Kiggundu pic.twitter.com/z8MQNX4MZU — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) December 16, 2021

“The Electoral Commission hereby informs political parties, independent candidates, their agents and voters in Namayumba Sub County, Wakiso District, that polling for by-election of Sub County Chairperson, Namayumba Sub County Local Government, which was earlier scheduled for Thursday, December 16, 2021, has been postponed to Friday December 17, 2021,” EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi said in a Thursday afternoon statement.

The postponement came hours after NUP leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine accused the electoral body of conspiracy over the error.

NRM’s Joseph Musenze casts his vote. PHOTO/ JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

This is the second time in a year that voting in the sub county is being adjourned.

The first postponement was due to errors in the candidates' names.

"I'm done voting. I came to vote. I know my name, party and photo. I don't agree with another postponement because of the costs I incurred when it was first suspended. No one compensated me for the losses I incurred,” said NRM’s Joseph Muzenze said.







