EC suspends Namayumba LC3 poll over erroneous ballot papers

NUP candidate's party symbol had been identified as NRM. PHOTO/ COURTESY 

Job

By  Joseph Kiggundu Job Bwire  &  Derrick Wandera

Voting for Namayumba sub county LC3 chairperson was Thursday suspended following a mix up of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and National Unity Platform (NUP) party symbols and names on the ballot papers.

