EC warns politicians against using money to influence elections

The Electoral Commission officials have urged politicians to refrain from using their wealth to intimidate electoral officers and instead focus on winning votes.

Mr Rogers Baguma, Election Administrator for Fort Portal City, expressed concerns over the growing trend of politicians attempting to buy their way into office.

"Some politicians believe they can win elections through financial influence rather than voter support. They bring money to us on voting day and try to intimidate us into declaring them winners," he said.

Mr Baguma shared a personal experience where he was pressured by someone claiming to be from the State House to declare a certain candidate winner.

"Before coming to Fort Portal City, I was in Rakai District, and someone called me, claiming they were from the State House and demanding that I declare a certain candidate. I refused because we operate on the principle that we declare the one with the highest votes," he noted.

He made remarks on Thursday during a dialogue with stakeholders and leaders from the Tooro sub-region on the 2026 general election and the importance of a peaceful transition organised by the Kabarole NGOs and CBOs Association (KANCA) in Fort Portal City.

The officials called for respect for electoral officers and encouraged citizens to participate in all electoral activities. They also highlighted the need for civic education to ensure a smooth transition of power.

Mr David Mugara, Head of Governance and Policy Advocacy at KRC-Uganda, noted that the commercialization of politics is a significant challenge, as there is no law to prevent it. He emphasized the need for reconciliation strategies and conflict-sensitive reporting to ensure a peaceful transition.