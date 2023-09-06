EC yet to get money for LC elections  

The Electoral Commission is yet to receive funds from the Ministry of Finance in preparation for the Local Council (LC) polls to elect more than 81, 000 chairpersons. No clear date has been set for the elections.

Monitor has learnt that although government extended the LC one and two term of office for six months to enable all the relevant authorities address the issues surrounding the elections, two months later, no serious strides have been reached.

With less than four months to the end of the extended 6 months, the Electoral Commission (EC) Spokesperson, Mr Paul Bukenya told Monitor that the commission may not be able to organize the LC elections across the country by the end of this year unless the Ministry of Finance releases the required funds with urgency.

“We have written a reminder to the finance [ministry] but we have not yet received the money, yet the time requirement for organizing these elections is at least 90 days [3 months],” Mr Bukenya said on August 6.

He further noted that whereas the commission drafted the program for the Local Council elections exercise; “what we do not have at the moment is the start date because that one is determined by availability of funds.”

The Commission needs Shs54.5b to organize the LC 1 and LC 2 chairpersons’ elections whose term of office expired on July 10 before cabinet approved the six months extension of their term which is set to expire in December, 2023.

According to Mr Bukenya, the time requirements for the elections can only be achieved if the electoral body receives the required funds before the end of September.

“We have already made our stakeholders [including Ministry of Finance] know what is required. If the funds are released on time, it will enable the commission to roll out the program and undertake all the activities,” he said.

However, when contacted, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance, Mr Jim Mugunga referred this reporter to the Electoral Commission for the updates on the Local Council electoral process.

Efforts to get the Attorney General (AG) were in vain following our repeated unanswered calls and text messages while the Deputy AG, Mr Jackson Kafuuzi referred the reporter to the Minister for Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, who was unavailable for a comment by press time.

The Shadow Attorney General, Mr Wilfred Niwagaba (Ndorwa West MP), said the government is now caught between a rock and a hard place for failure to finance the administrative units it created itself.

“They asked for the extension period and we granted it. So they have no reason to doubt whether they will have the elections. They must make sure that the elections are held because if they are not, then those LC 1 and 2s will cease to exist validly under the law,” Mr Niwagaba said.

Adding that LCs were put in place by the government and therefore they must comply; “unless they want to create power vacuum, because there is no more space for further extension.”

Budget

While addressing Parliament in July, Speaker Anita Among said it is not realistic for EC to spend Shs54.5 billion on conducting an election exercise where the candidates will be voted by the lining-up of their supporters.

In his response to the Speaker’s query, Mr Bukenya said; “The Commission is not considering any review on the budget because it is already discussed, accessed and approved.”